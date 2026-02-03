

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial at the Department of State in Washington, D.C.



The United States will welcome delegations from over 50 nations to advance collective efforts to strengthen and diversify critical minerals supply chains. This historic gathering will create momentum for collaboration to secure these critical components vital to technological innovation, economic strength, and national security, the Department Of State said.



Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director for Global Supply Chains David Copley, and Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg will deliver opening remarks at 9 a.m., followed by a new conference by Secretary Rubio.



