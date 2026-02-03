Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0), the leading autologous stem cell company treating those who suffer in pain from peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and vascular dementia, in Florida, Canada, The Bahamas, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. York Hsiang as a Business Consultant.

"Since 2006, the first question I have asked every principal investigator I meet is simple: 'Doctor, does ACP-01 work?' Without exception, the answer has been an enthusiastic 'Yes'. When Dr. Hsiang answered that question, he added something I have never forgotten: '…in 30 years of medical practice I have not witnessed a therapy as effective as ACP-01.'" Thomas Smeenk, President & CEO, Hemostemix Inc.

"For peripheral arterial disease patients, there are beneficial treatments to minimize pain and preserve function. However, for no option critical threatening limb ischemia (CTLI) patients, a timely amputation was the only procedure offered. ACP-01 is a dramatic game changer for suitable patients with no option CTLI. In 30 years of practice I have not seen a therapy as effective as ACP-01," said Dr. Hsiang.

Dr. Hsiang was a Principal Investigator of Hemostemix's Phase II clinical trial of ACP-01, is a globally respected vascular surgeon, and Professor Emeritus of Surgery at the University of British Columbia (UBC) Faculty of Medicine. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Dr. Hsiang has been a leader in vascular surgery, endovascular innovation, clinical epidemiology, and health-system governance in Canada.

He received his medical degree from the University of Otago, completed general and vascular surgery training at UBC, and pursued advanced training in health care evaluation and epidemiology through a Master's degree and research fellowship at Harbor-UCLA. His leadership roles have included Division Head of Vascular Surgery at UBC, Associate Department Head of Surgery, and Managing Director of the Physician Staff Association at Vancouver Hospital, where he also introduced and scaled hospital-based endovascular surgery programs.

Dr. Hsiang has published extensively on vascular disease outcomes, surgical innovation, and health-system performance, and has collaborated in the development of novel vascular devices, including "smart" stent technologies for early restenosis detection. He has served as President of the Western Vascular Society and holds fellowships and distinctions across leading vascular and surgical organizations internationally.

A Deliberate Step Toward First Nations-Led Healthcare Sovereignty

Beyond his clinical credentials, Dr. Hsiang's appointment reflects a carefully developed strategy shaped over months of direct dialogue, listening, and alignment with Canada's First Nations.

Hemostemix is working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure that any joint venture or clinical presence on First Nations Territories is grounded in:

Respect for Indigenous sovereignty and jurisdiction over healthcare, including governance, regulatory alignment, and community consent

Long-term economic stewardship, with aligned incentives and intergenerational value creation

Capacity-building, training, and local employment, including clinical, administrative, nursing and technical roles within the community

Physician-led, ethics-driven delivery of care for patients with no remaining conventional treatment options

A collaborative, long-term business plan to establish destination healthcare on First Nations territories, positioning these communities as centres of healing based on clinical excellence, innovation, and international patient care blended with traditional cultural healing methodologies.

Dr. Hsiang's decades of leadership, integrity, and lived experience within Canada's healthcare institutions uniquely position him to translate these principles into operational clinics, governance structures, and physician engagement models that align with First Nations values and authorities.

Role and Strategic Mandate

As Business Consultant, Dr. Hsiang will advise Hemostemix on:

Joint ventures with First Nations governments to establish healthcare and treatment centres on sovereign territories

Clinical staffing models, physician engagement, and standards of care for ACP-01 delivery

Strategic commercialization pathways in jurisdictions where Hemostemix has lawful access, including Canada, Florida under SB 1768 and The Bahamas' regenerative medicine framework

Ethical scale-up of ACP-01 for patients suffering from circulatory insufficiency who have exhausted conventional options

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to the appointment of Dr. York Hsiang as a business consultant, and the treatment of conditions of ischemia on First Nations Territtory, with Angiogenic Cell Precursors (ACP-01), in furtherance of sales of VesCell (ACP-01), and the commercialization of ACP-01 via the sale of compassionate treatments under Florida SB 1768. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Hemostemix's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Hemostemix and its Common Shares; the successful resolution of any litigation that Hemostemix is pursuing or defending (the "Litigation"); the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix's services and products; competition and Hemostemix's competitive advantages; and, Hemostemix obtaining satisfactory financing to fund Hemostemix's operations including any research, trials or studies, and any Litigation. Forward-looking information is Subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemix may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282425

Source: Hemostemix Inc.