Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
ACCESS Newswire
03.02.2026 15:26 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta's Laura Blackmer Honored as a 2026 CRN Channel Chief

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), is proud to announce CRN - a brand of The Channel Company - has selected Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry. This honor represents Blackmer's sixth time as a CRN Channel Chief, and she is a seven-time honoree of CRN's Women of the Channel list.

Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta

"I'm honored to once again receive this recognition from CRN and am deeply appreciative of our channel partners for the trust and partnership they show us every day," said Blackmer. "What motivates me most is seeing our dealers embrace new opportunities and push their businesses forward with such determination. Their resilience and drive fuel our commitment to deliver programs and support that truly make a difference."

Blackmer joined Konica Minolta's executive team in December 2017 as Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, and in 2022 was promoted to President, Dealer Sales. She is responsible for the sales and management of the company's extensive dealer network that represents and sells its award-winning products and managed IT Services. Her notable experience includes various roles in both sales and executive leadership within the technology industry.

Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta

"Laura's continued recognition is a testament to the remarkable influence she has on our dealer community," said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. "Her leadership reflects a deep commitment to empowering our partners with programs that drive meaningful growth and lasting momentum. Laura has an exceptional ability to listen, anticipate what dealers need and deliver solutions that position them for success. We're proud to see her honored again for the impact she makes across the channel."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN. "We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day."

CRN's 2025 Channel Chiefs list can be viewed online at CRN.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
pr@kmbs.konicaminolta.us
+1 551-500-2659

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minoltas-laura-blackmer-honored-as-a-2026-crn-channel-chi-1132064

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
