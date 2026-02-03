RECCE PHARMACEUTICALS

Recce announced that it signed a second Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US Army. This new arrangement with the US Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) will study whether RECCE 327 Gel (R327G) will reduce the bioburden of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa on burn wounds using the USAISR Walker-Mason rat model. The expanding US government interest in R327 across multiple therapeutic applications signals added external validation of the company's proprietary synthetic broad-spectrum anti-infective platform, which has already shown very encouraging activity against multidrug resistant bacterial strains.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...