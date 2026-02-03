Bulten AB: Recovery from customer cyberattack stronger than expected

FOURTH QUARTER

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,243 (1,475) million, a decrease of -15.7% on the same period the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 30 (20) million, equating to an operating margin of 2.4% (1.4). Restructuring costs of approximately SEK -7 million have had a negative impact on operating earnings.

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 37 (20) million, equating to an operating margin of 3.0% (1.4).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 5 (9) million. Adjusted earnings after tax amounted to SEK 11 (9) million.

Order bookings amounted to SEK 1,495 (1,470) million, a increase of 1.7% on the same period the previous year.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 48 (150) million.

Earnings per share were SEK -0.26 (0.03). Adjusted earnings per share were SEK 0.02 (0.03).

The Board of Directors of Bulten AB will propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2025.

JANUARY-DECEMBER

Net sales amounted to SEK 5,045 (5,807) million, a decrease of -13.1% on the same period the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 141 (301) million, equating to an operating margin of 2.8% (5.2). Anti-dumping duties of approximately SEK -45 million and restructuring costs of SEK -25 million have had a negative impact on operating earnings.

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 211 (301) million, equating to an operating margin of 4.2% (5.2).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 18 (161) million. Adjusted earnings after tax amounted to SEK 74 (161) million.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 429 (319) million.

Earnings per share were SEK -0.55 (6.45). Adjusted earnings per share were SEK 2.10 (6.45).

Net debt amounted to SEK 1,159 (1,394) million. Net debt, excluding lease liability, totaled SEK 718 (865) million.

The equity/assets ratio was 39.7% (40.3) at the end of the period. The equity/assets ratio, excluding lease liabilities, totaled 44.1% (44.9).

One of Bulten's largest customers was exposed to a cyberattack at the turn of August-September that had far-reaching consequences for them, us and other parties in their value chain.

"The fourth quarter concluded a challenging year in which a major cyberattack at our largest customer put pressure on our volumes and margins during the second half of the year. In the fourth quarter, we saw a recovery that was stronger than anticipated, with volumes returning to more normal levels towards the end of the quarter. At the same time, we made important commercial progress across our operations, reflecting a clearer focus on selected customer relationships and value-added offerings in line with our new strategic direction." says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO.

A live presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held today on February 3, at 3:30 PM CET, during which President and CEO Axel Berntsson and CFO Anna Åkerblad will comment on the result.

Information for participants:

If you wish to participate via the webcast and submit written questions, please use the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/bulten/year-end-report-2025/

If you wish to participate via the conference call and ask questions verbally, please dial +46 8 5050 0829 and use PIN code 821 6756 6865#.

The report will also be available on Bulten's website: Report and presentations - Bulten

For further information, please contact:

Phone: +46 (0) 704 739 106

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,700 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Exim & Mfr Enterprise is a part of Bulten Group since 2023. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 5,045 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

