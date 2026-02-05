Bulten AB: Bulten strengthens presence in India following strategic review

Bulten confirms that the Group has entered into a binding agreement with its joint venture partner to assume full ownership of its operations in India. This step reflects the strategic importance of India within Bulten's long-term direction and supports the Group's ambition to strengthen its operational footprint in selected growth markets.

As part of this development, Bulten plans to relocate its current operations to Chennai, placing the business within one of India's leading industrial clusters for consumer electronics and advanced manufacturing. The new location will be situated in an industrial park where several major global contract manufacturers are establishing operations, creating proximity to key customers and suppliers.

Bulten has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with local authorities regarding the development of the new facility. The project is intended to be carried out in stages, and the first stage represents an expected investment in the range of SEK 30-50 million. Further development beyond this stage will be evaluated over time and in line with customer demand and market conditions.

The initiative is one of the first concrete outcomes of the strategic review previously communicated, and reflects Bulten's increased focus on selected customer relationships and value chains beyond its traditional automotive exposure. By strengthening its presence in India, the Group aims to support customers in structurally growing segments such as consumer electronics and other industrial applications, thereby broadening its access to new profit pools over time.

"This development is well aligned with how many of our customers are currently evaluating their industrial footprints, including so-called China-plus-one considerations. India is increasingly seen as an important complement in global supply chains, particularly for electronics and industrial applications.

At the same time, ongoing developments in the global trade and policy environment reinforce the strategic relevance of strengthening our presence in the region. Taken together, this supports our ambition to be closer to our customers and to participate in value chains that are becoming more globally diversified."says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO

Bulten will continue to communicate material developments in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

