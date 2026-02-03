Illinois Tool Works Inc.: ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Revenue of $4.1 billion, an increase of 4.1%
- Operating margin of 26.5%, as enterprise initiatives contributed 140 bps
- GAAP EPS of $2.72, an increase of 7%
2025 Highlights
- Revenue of $16 billion, an increase of 0.9%
- Customer-Back Innovation contributed 2.4% to revenue growth, an increase of 40 bps
- Operating margin of 26.3%, as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 bps
- GAAP EPS of $10.49 exceeded the prior guidance mid-point of $10.45
2026 Guidance
- Revenue growth of 2 to 4%, organic growth of 1 to 3%
- Operating margin expansion of approximately 100 bps with enterprise initiatives contributing 100 bps
- GAAP EPS of $11.00 to $11.40, an increase of 7% at the mid-point
GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.
"ITW delivered a solid finish to the year, marked by more than four percent revenue growth and a seven percent increase in GAAP earnings per share. As a result of our disciplined execution across all seven segments, we expanded both operating margin and income to record levels in the quarter," said Christopher O'Herlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our results over the past year demonstrate that ITW is well-positioned to deliver solid financial performance in any environment as we consistently exceeded market growth while improving profitability and margins. Notably, our Customer-Back Innovation initiatives were a primary catalyst, contributing 2.4 percent to revenue growth in 2025. Building on this momentum, we expect to continue outperforming our end markets in 2026 as we leverage ITW's unique business model to drive consistent, above-market organic growth with best-in-class margins and returns. I extend my sincere gratitude to our global colleagues for their unwavering dedication to serving our customers and executing our strategy with excellence," O'Herlihy concluded.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
Fourth quarter revenue of $4.1 billion increased by 4.1 percent and organic revenue growth was 1.3 percent. Foreign currency translation increased revenue by 2.5 percent and acquisitions added 0.3 percent.
GAAP EPS of $2.72 increased seven percent. Operating margin of 26.5 percent increased 30 basis points as enterprise initiatives contributed 140 basis points. Segment operating margin increased 120 basis points to 27.7 percent. Operating cash flow was $1 billion, and free cash flow was $0.9 billion with a conversion of 109 percent to net income. During the quarter, the company repurchased $375 million of its own shares and the effective tax rate was 22.8 percent.
Full Year 2025 Results
Full year revenue of $16 billion increased 0.9 percent as organic revenue was flat. Foreign currency translation increased revenue by 0.8 percent and acquisitions contributed 0.1 percent to revenues.
GAAP EPS of $10.49 exceeded the prior guidance mid-point of $10.45. Operating income was $4.2 billion and operating margin was 26.3 percent with enterprise initiatives contributing 130 basis points. Segment operating margin of 27.2 percent increased 70 basis points. Pricing and supply chain actions successfully offset the tariff impact for the year. Six of seven segments expanded operating margins with three segments achieving operating margins above 30 percent.
Operating cash flow was $3.1 billion and free cash flow was $2.7 billion, with a conversion of 88 percent to net income. The company invested approximately $0.8 billion to support the long-term growth of its highly profitable businesses and returned $3.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The effective tax rate was 22.7 percent.
2026 Guidance
ITW is initiating 2026 guidance including GAAP EPS in the range of $11.00 to $11.40 per share, which represents seven percent earnings growth at the mid-point. The company projects revenue growth of two to four percent and organic growth of one to three percent based on current levels of demand and present foreign exchange rates.
Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 26.5 to 27.5 percent, an improvement of approximately 100 basis points with enterprise initiatives contributing 100 basis points.
All seven segments are expected to deliver positive organic growth and operating margin expansion in 2026.
Free cash flow is projected to be greater than 100 percent of net income, and the company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The projected effective tax rate is 23.5 to 24.5 percent.
Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow to net income conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the potential significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impact of tariffs, the Company's projected pricing actions, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow to net income conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted earnings per share, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, and the Company's 2026 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those that are detailed in ITW's Form 10-K for 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $16 billion in 2025. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com
|ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|In millions except per share amounts
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating Revenue
|-
|4,093
|-
|3,932
|-
|16,044
|-
|15,898
|Cost of revenue
|2,284
|2,221
|8,969
|8,858
|Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses
|704
|655
|2,779
|2,675
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|20
|25
|80
|101
|Operating Income
|1,085
|1,031
|4,216
|4,264
|Interest expense
|(75
|-
|(68
|-
|(292
|-
|(283
|-
|Other income (expense)
|14
|20
|42
|441
|Income Before Taxes
|1,024
|983
|3,966
|4,422
|Income taxes
|234
|233
|900
|934
|Net Income
|-
|790
|-
|750
|-
|3,066
|-
|3,488
|Net Income Per Share:
|Basic
|-
|2.73
|-
|2.55
|-
|10.52
|-
|11.75
|Diluted
|-
|2.72
|-
|2.54
|-
|10.49
|-
|11.71
|Cash Dividends Per Share:
|Paid
|-
|1.61
|-
|1.50
|-
|6.11
|-
|5.70
|Declared
|-
|1.61
|-
|1.50
|-
|6.22
|-
|5.80
|Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:
|Average
|289.5
|294.7
|291.5
|296.8
|Average assuming dilution
|290.2
|295.8
|292.3
|297.8
|ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
|In millions
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and equivalents
|-
|851
|-
|948
|Trade receivables
|3,227
|2,991
|Inventories
|1,659
|1,605
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|463
|312
|Total current assets
|6,200
|5,856
|Net plant and equipment
|2,230
|2,036
|Goodwill
|5,098
|4,839
|Intangible assets
|591
|592
|Deferred income taxes
|519
|369
|Other assets
|1,510
|1,375
|-
|16,148
|-
|15,067
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Short-term debt
|-
|2,286
|-
|1,555
|Accounts payable
|522
|519
|Accrued expenses
|1,636
|1,576
|Cash dividends payable
|465
|441
|Income taxes payable
|217
|217
|Total current liabilities
|5,126
|4,308
|Noncurrent Liabilities:
|Long-term debt
|6,683
|6,308
|Deferred income taxes
|154
|119
|Other liabilities
|959
|1,015
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|7,796
|7,442
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|6
|6
|Additional paid-in-capital
|1,771
|1,669
|Retained earnings
|30,150
|28,893
|Common stock held in treasury
|(26,875
|-
|(25,375
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(1,827
|-
|(1,877
|-
|Noncontrolling interest
|1
|1
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,226
|3,317
|-
|16,148
|-
|15,067
|ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Dollars in millions
|Total
Revenue
|Operating
Income
|Operating
Margin
|Automotive OEM
|-
|827
|-
|180
|21.8
|-
|Food Equipment
|698
|196
|28.0
|-
|Test & Measurement and Electronics
|789
|221
|28.1
|-
|Welding
|462
|153
|33.3
|-
|Polymers & Fluids
|457
|132
|29.0
|-
|Construction Products
|431
|126
|29.0
|-
|Specialty Products
|433
|124
|28.7
|-
|Intersegment
|(4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Segments
|4,093
|1,132
|27.7
|-
|Unallocated
|-
|(47
|-
|-
|-
|Total Company
|-
|4,093
|-
|1,085
|26.5
|-
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Dollars in millions
|Total
Revenue
|Operating
Income
|Operating
Margin
|Automotive OEM
|-
|3,288
|-
|693
|21.1
|-
|Food Equipment
|2,699
|753
|27.9
|-
|Test & Measurement and Electronics
|2,825
|694
|24.6
|-
|Welding
|1,890
|621
|32.9
|-
|Polymers & Fluids
|1,765
|493
|27.9
|-
|Construction Products
|1,820
|550
|30.2
|-
|Specialty Products
|1,775
|553
|31.2
|-
|Intersegment
|(18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Segments
|16,044
|4,357
|27.2
|-
|Unallocated
|-
|(141
|-
|-
|-
|Total Company
|-
|16,044
|-
|4,216
|26.3
|-
|ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
|Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
|Operating Revenue
|Automotive
OEM
|Food
Equipment
|Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics
|Welding
|Polymers &
Fluids
|Construction
Products
|Specialty
Products
|Total ITW
|Organic
|1.9
|-
|0.7
|-
|1.8
|-
|2.3
|-
|4.7
|-
|(3.5
|)%
|1.1
|-
|1.3
|-
| Acquisitions/
Divestitures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1.5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|0.3
|-
|Translation
|3.6
|-
|3.1
|-
|2.2
|-
|1.0
|-
|1.8
|-
|2.0
|%
|2.9
|-
|2.5
|-
|Operating Revenue
|5.5
|-
|3.8
|-
|5.5
|-
|3.3
|-
|6.5
|-
|(1.5
|)%
|4.0
|-
|4.1
|-
|Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
| Change in Operating
Margin
|Automotive
OEM
|Food
Equipment
|Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics
|Welding
|Polymers &
Fluids
|Construction
Products
|Specialty
Products
|Total ITW
|Operating Leverage
|40 bps
|10 bps
|40 bps
|40 bps
|80 bps
|(80) bps
|30 bps
|30 bps
| Changes in Variable
Margin & OH Costs
|130 bps
|70 bps
|130 bps
|200 bps
|60 bps
|190 bps
|10 bps
|10 bps
|Total Organic
|170 bps
|80 bps
|170 bps
|240 bps
|140 bps
|110 bps
|40 bps
|40 bps
| Acquisitions/
Divestitures
|-
|-
|(60) bps
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(10) bps
|Restructuring/Other
|30 bps
|-
|-
|(30) bps
|(30) bps
|(10) bps
|(10) bps
|-
| Total Operating
Margin Change
|200 bps
|80 bps
|110 bps
|210 bps
|110 bps
|100 bps
|30 bps
|30 bps
| Total Operating
Margin % *
|21.8-
|28.0-
|28.1-
|33.3-
|29.0-
|29.0-
|28.7-
|26.5-
| * Includes
unfavorable operating
margin impact of
amortization expense
from acquisition-related
intangible assets
|20 bps
|10 bps
|120 bps
|-
|130 bps
|10 bps
|20 bps
|50 bps **
| ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.05) on GAAP earnings per share for
the fourth quarter of 2025.
|ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
|Full Year 2025 vs Full Year 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
|Operating Revenue
|Automotive
OEM
|Food
Equipment
|Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics
|Welding
|Polymers &
Fluids
|Construction Products
|Specialty
Products
|Total ITW
|Organic
|2.0
|-
|0.8
|-
|(1.4
|)%
|2.0
|-
|(0.2
|)%
|(5.1
|)%
|1.0
|-
|-
|-
| Acquisitions/
Divestitures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.4
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|-
|0.1
|-
|Translation
|1.2
|-
|1.1
|-
|1.2
|%
|0.1
|-
|0.3
|%
|0.5
|%
|0.8
|-
|0.8
|-
|Operating Revenue
|3.2
|-
|1.9
|-
|0.2
|%
|2.1
|-
|0.1
|%
|(4.6
|)%
|1.8
|-
|0.9
|-
|Full Year 2025 vs Full Year 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
| Change in Operating
Margin
|Automotive
OEM
|Food
Equipment
|Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics
|Welding
|Polymers &
Fluids
|Construction
Products
|Specialty
Products
|Total ITW
|Operating Leverage
|40 bps
|20 bps
|(40) bps
|30 bps
|10 bps
|(110) bps
|20 bps
|-
| Changes in Variable
Margin & OH Costs
|110 bps
|40 bps
|60 bps
|30 bps
|50 bps
|170 bps
|70 bps
|(50) bps
|Total Organic
|150 bps
|60 bps
|20 bps
|60 bps
|60 bps
|60 bps
|90 bps
|(50) bps
| Acquisitions/
Divestitures
|-
|-
|(20) bps
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Restructuring/Other
|-
|10 bps
|(30) bps
|-
|(10) bps
|30 bps
|-
|-
| Total Operating
Margin Change
|150 bps
|70 bps
|(30) bps
|60 bps
|50 bps
|90 bps
|90 bps
|(50) bps
| Total Operating
Margin % *
|21.1-
|27.9-
|24.6-
|32.9-
|27.9-
|30.2-
|31.2-
|26.3-
| * Includes
unfavorable operating
margin impact of
amortization expense
from acquisition-related
intangible assets
|20 bps
|10 bps
|130 bps
|10 bps
|150 bps
|10 bps
|10 bps
|50 bps **
| ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.21) on GAAP earnings per share for
2025.
|ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|Dollars in millions
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Numerator:
|Net income
|-
|790
|-
|750
|-
|3,066
|-
|3,488
|Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2025
|-
|-
|(27
|-
|-
|Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025
|-
|-
|(21
|-
|-
|Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024
|-
|-
|-
|(121
|-
|Interest expense, net of tax (1)
|57
|51
|222
|215
|Other (income) expense, net of tax (1)
|(10
|-
|(16
|-
|(32
|-
|(336
|-
|Operating income after taxes
|-
|837
|-
|785
|-
|3,208
|-
|3,246
|Denominator:
|Invested capital:
|Cash and equivalents
|-
|851
|-
|948
|-
|851
|-
|948
|Trade receivables
|3,227
|2,991
|3,227
|2,991
|Inventories
|1,659
|1,605
|1,659
|1,605
|Net plant and equipment
|2,230
|2,036
|2,230
|2,036
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|5,689
|5,431
|5,689
|5,431
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(2,158
|-
|(2,095
|-
|(2,158
|-
|(2,095
|-
|Debt
|(8,969
|-
|(7,863
|-
|(8,969
|-
|(7,863
|-
|Other, net
|697
|264
|697
|264
|Total net assets (stockholders' equity)
|3,226
|3,317
|3,226
|3,317
|Cash and equivalents
|(851
|-
|(948
|-
|(851
|-
|(948
|-
|Debt
|8,969
|7,863
|8,969
|7,863
|Total invested capital
|-
|11,344
|-
|10,232
|-
|11,344
|-
|10,232
|Average invested capital (2)
|-
|11,285
|-
|10,511
|-
|10,959
|-
|10,419
|Net income to average invested capital (3)
|28.0
|-
|28.6
|-
|28.0
|-
|33.5
|-
|After-tax return on average invested capital (3)
|29.7
|-
|29.9
|-
|29.3
|-
|31.2
|-
|(1)
|Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was 22.8% and 23.7%, respectively, and 23.9%, and 23.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within each of the periods presented.
|(3)
|Returns for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4.
A reconciliation of the 2025 effective tax rate, excluding the third quarter 2025 net discrete tax benefit of $27 million, which included a favorable discrete tax benefit of $43 million related to the estimated U.S. federal tax liability for 2024, partially offset by a $16 million discrete tax expense related primarily to the resolution of a foreign tax audit, and excluding the first quarter 2025 discrete tax benefit of $21 million related to the reversal of a valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards, is as follows:
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025
|Dollars in millions
|Income Taxes
|Tax Rate
|As reported
|-
|900
|22.7
|-
|Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2025
|27
|0.7
|-
|Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025
|21
|0.5
|-
|As adjusted
|-
|948
|23.9
|-
A reconciliation of the 2024 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter 2024 net discrete tax benefit of $121 million, which included favorable discrete tax benefits of $107 million related to the utilization of capital loss carryforwards upon the sale of Wilsonart and $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, is as follows:
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
|Dollars in millions
|Income Taxes
|Tax Rate
|As reported
|-
|934
|21.1
|-
|Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024
|121
|2.7
|-
|As adjusted
|-
|1,055
|23.8
|-
|FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|Dollars in millions
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|-
|963
|-
|1,114
|-
|3,126
|-
|3,281
|Less: Additions to plant and equipment
|(105
|-
|(118
|-
|(419
|-
|(437
|-
|Free cash flow
|-
|858
|-
|996
|-
|2,707
|-
|2,844
|Net income
|-
|790
|-
|750
|-
|3,066
|-
|3,488
|Net cash provided by operating activities to net income
conversion rate
|122
|-
|149
|-
|102
|-
|94
|-
|Free cash flow to net income conversion rate
|109
|-
|133
|-
|88
|-
|82
|-
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED)
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
|As reported
|-
|11.71
|Impact of sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart (1)
|(1.26
|-
|Cumulative effect of change in inventory accounting method, net of tax (2)
|(0.30
|-
|As adjusted
|-
|10.15
|(1)
|Includes the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes.
|(2)
|Represents the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax).
