CSX Corporation: CSX Announces Leadership Changes to its Executive Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Diana Sorfleet will retire from the company. Riz Chand is appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, effective February 23, 2026, and will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Angel.

Sorfleet retires after nearly 15 years of distinguished service at CSX, during which she played a central role in shaping the company's people strategy and strengthening its culture. Her leadership was essential in helping guide CSX through pivotal moments and organizational transformations, including the transition of four CEOs, while serving the organization and the Board of Directors with confidence.

"Throughout her tenure, Diana has been a trusted steward of our culture," said CSX President and CEO Steve Angel. "Her leadership, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment to advancing CSX's long-term objectives have strengthened the organization. We are grateful for her service and wish her the best in her next chapter."

Riz Chand Named Chief Human Resources Officer

Chand comes to CSX from AEA Investors, a mid-market private equity firm, where he served as Chief Talent Officer and Operating Partner and was responsible for leading talent and organization development, fostering strong cultures, and the advancement of leadership capabilities across their operating companies to drive business performance. His background includes senior human resources leadership roles at BNSF, Energy Future Holdings, Kennametal, Mary Kay Cosmetics, and Aetna International, as well as early-career work with PepsiCo Foods, The Hay Group, and Schlumberger.

Angel added, "We are pleased to welcome Riz to CSX. He is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of driving talent development and organizational performance. I look forward to partnering with Riz in building a high-performance culture that will strengthen our company and ensure its continued success."

Chand holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering and an MBA from Southern Methodist University and has held notable community leadership roles, including service on the executive committee of the board of directors for the Health Transformation Alliance and as Chairman of the Board of the United Way of Tarrant County.

In his new role at CSX, Chand will oversee Human Resources, Total Rewards, People Systems, and Occupational Health Compliance. He will be based in Jacksonville, FL.

