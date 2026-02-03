Nukkleus Inc: Nukkleus Subsidiary Rimon Wins Multi-Year Defense Contracts to Build Iron Dome Components

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) ("Nukkleus" or the "Company"), a strategic acquirer and developer of high-potential businesses in the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that B. Rimon Agencies Inc. ("Rimon"), a well-established Israeli defense engineering and manufacturing firm and wholly owned subsidiary of Nukkleus, has secured multi-year contracts supporting Israel's national missile defense and homeland security architecture.

The agreements, signed with several leading Israeli defense original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), provide for Rimon to manufacture critical power and subsystem components for the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system, as well as components supporting additional mission-critical platforms deployed across national security applications. Together, these new contracts represent approximately $4.1 million in total value, in addition to Rimon's existing projected revenues, and provide Rimon with predictable, long-term revenue tied to active defense programs.

These contracts highlight the structural evolution within the defense industrial base, as critical performance drivers extend beyond the OEM level. As system complexity increases and operational demand accelerates, Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers are playing an increasingly important role, bringing specialized resilience, execution excellence, and mission-ready capabilities in power, integration, and deployable systems that directly enable program success.

Rimon operates directly within this execution layer. Founded in 1988, Rimon designs and delivers customized platforms, combining power generation, communications, sensor infrastructure, mobility solutions, and human-centered work environments into cohesive, field-ready systems. These capabilities have made Rimon a trusted partner for long-term defense programs for decades, where sub-system performance and operational reliability are non-negotiable.

The newly awarded contracts reflect the industry-wide shift toward deeper, longer-term supplier relationships and align with Nukkleus' strategy of assembling a portfolio of defense businesses positioned at structurally constrained points of the industrial base.

Through its decentralized execution model, coupled with centralized capital and strategy, Nukkleus provides funding, strategic direction, and operational alignment across its subsidiaries while preserving the domain expertise and customer intimacy required in defense execution.

"These agreements highlight the importance of the execution layer in modern defense programs," said Menny Shalom, Chief Executive Officer of Nukkleus Inc. "Systems like the Iron Dome rely not only on prime contractors, but on a network of highly specialized suppliers, capable of delivering critical subsystems reliably and at scale. Rimon's role in these programs reflects the long-cycle, mission-critical work that defines durable value in the defense industrial base."

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) focuses on acquiring and scaling mission-critical suppliers across the defense, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors. Nukkleus targets Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies that form the industrial backbone of national security infrastructure in the US, Israel and Europe. Through its capital model, Nukkleus integrates operational capabilities, financial discipline, and long-term vision to modernize and expand strategic suppliers-supporting dual-use innovation and resilient supply chains.

The company's portfolio approach combines organic growth with disciplined M&A, enabling transformational scale and positioning Nukkleus at the core of 21st-century defense industrial strategy.

