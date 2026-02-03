W.W. Grainger, Inc.: Grainger Reports Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025

Progressed strategy and executed well amidst challenging macro environment; Issues 2026 outlook, including 6.5% - 9.0% daily, organic constant currency sales growth

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Delivered sales of $4.4 billion, up 4.5%, or 4.6% on a daily, organic constant currency basis

Achieved operating margin of 14.3%, down 70 basis points

Generated diluted EPS of $9.44, down 2.8%

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Grew sales to $17.9 billion, up 4.5%, or 4.9% on a daily, organic constant currency basis

Realized operating margin of 13.9% on a reported basis, down 150 basis points, or 15.0% on an adjusted basis, down 50 basis points

Generated diluted EPS of $35.40 on a reported basis, down 8.6%, or $39.48 on an adjusted basis, up 1.3%

Produced $2.0 billion in operating cash flow and returned $1.5 billion to Grainger shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. Sales of $4.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 4.5%, or 4.6% on a daily, organic constant currency basis versus the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, sales of $17.9 billion increased 4.5%, or 4.9% on a daily, organic constant currency basis compared to the prior year.

"In 2025, we executed well, delivering exceptional service and a best-in-class experience for our customers across both our High-Touch Solutions and Endless Assortment segments," said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO. "Despite a challenging macro environment, we drove profitable share gain, made strong progress with our strategic initiatives, and operated with resiliency. I'm very proud of the Grainger team and believe we are poised to drive strong performance moving forward."

2025 Financial Summary

($ in millions, except per share amount) Q4 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2025 FY 2025 Change vs. Prior

(Fav. vs. (Unfav.)) Change vs. Prior

(Fav. vs. (Unfav.))

Reported Adjusted Reported Adjusted Reported Adjusted (1) Reported Adjusted

(1,2,3) Net Sales $4,425 $4,425 4.5 % 4.5 % $17,942 $17,942 4.5 % 4.5 % Gross Profit $1,746 $1,746 4.2 % 4.2 % $7,009 $7,009 3.7 % 3.7 % Operating Earnings $634 $634 0.2 % 0.2 % $2,495 $2,691 (5.4) % 1.4 % Net Earnings

Attributable to W.W.

Grainger, Inc. $451 $451 (5.1 %) (5.1 %) $1,706 $1,902 (10.6) % (1.0) % Diluted Earnings Per

Share $9.44 $9.44 (2.8 %) (2.8 %) $35.40 $39.48 (8.6) % 1.3 %

















Gross Profit Margin 39.5 % 39.5 % (10) bps (10) bps 39.1 % 39.1 % (30) bps (30) bps Operating Margin 14.3 % 14.3 % (70) bps (70) bps 13.9 % 15.0 % (150) bps (50) bps Effective Tax Rate 22.8 % 22.8 % (270) bps (270) bps 25.6 % 23.7 % (260) bps (70) bps





(1) Reflects the loss from the Company's exit of the U.K. market, including the sale of the Cromwell business and closure of Zoro U.K. announced in the third quarter of 2025 and completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. (2) Reflects restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2024. (3) See the supplemental information of this release for further information regarding the Company's non-GAAP financial measures including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Revenue

For the fourth quarter of 2025, total Company sales were up 4.5%, or up 4.6% on a daily, organic constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

In the High-Touch Solutions - N.A. segment, sales were up 2.2%, or 2.1% on a daily, constant currency basis versus the fourth quarter of 2024 driven by continued growth in the U.S. and Canada, including increases across most customer end markets. In the Endless Assortment segment, sales were up 14.3%, or 15.7% on a daily, organic constant currency basis versus the prior year quarter. Growth for the segment was driven by strong performance at both MonotaRO and Zoro.

For the full year 2025, total Company sales increased 4.5% versus the full year of 2024. Daily sales on an organic, constant currency basis increased 4.9% versus the prior year driven by growth in both segments.

Gross Profit Margin

For the fourth quarter of 2025, total Company gross profit margin was 39.5%, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 due primarily to segment mix headwinds.

In the High-Touch Solutions - N.A. segment, gross margin was flat compared to the prior year quarter as various factors offset. In the Endless Assortment segment, gross margin increased by 70 basis points versus the fourth quarter of 2024 due to improvement across the segment.

For the full year 2025, total Company gross profit margin was 39.1%, down 30 basis points versus the prior year. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by tariff-related inflation which caused unfavorable price / cost timing and last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation headwinds in the High-Touch Solutions - N.A. segment.

Earnings

For the fourth quarter of 2025, operating earnings for the total Company were $634 million, up 0.2% over the fourth quarter of 2024, as sales growth was largely offset by lower margin. Operating margin was 14.3%, a 70 basis point decrease compared to the prior year quarter. This decrease in operating margin was primarily due to increased expense, including unforeseen healthcare costs, and slower sales growth in the High-Touch Solutions - N.A. segment.

Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $9.44, down 2.8% versus the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to an unfavorable tax rate compared to the prior year quarter which was only partially offset by fewer shares outstanding.

For the full year 2025, reported operating earnings for the total Company of $2.5 billion were down 5.4% versus the prior year, as sales growth was offset by lower margin including the loss recorded in the third quarter of 2025 related to the Company's exit from the U.K. market. Reported operating margin was 13.9%, a decrease of 150 basis points over prior year. Diluted EPS for the full year 2025 was $35.40 on a reported basis, down 8.6% versus 2024, as fewer shares outstanding were more than offset by an unfavorable tax rate compared to the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes the loss related to the Company's exit from the U.K. market in the third quarter of 2025 and restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2024, full year 2025 operating earnings were up 1.4%, or $2.7 billion, as sales growth was largely offset by lower margin. Adjusted operating margin of 15.0% decreased 50 basis points compared to 2024 due primarily to lower gross margin, higher operating expenses, and slower sales growth in the High-Touch Solutions - N.A. segment. Adjusted diluted EPS was $39.48, up 1.3% versus the prior year, as fewer shares outstanding were offset by an unfavorable tax rate compared to the prior year.

Tax Rate

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the effective tax rate was 22.8% compared to 20.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The variance was driven primarily by the release of a tax reserve following the expiration of a statute of limitation period that occurred in the prior year quarter.

For the full year 2025, the reported effective tax rate was 25.6% versus 23.0% in 2024, with the increase primarily due to the loss from the Company's exit of the U.K. market, for which there was no corresponding tax benefit. On an adjusted basis, the full year effective tax rate was 23.7% versus 23.0% in 2024, with the increase driven primarily by the release of a tax reserve following the expiration of a statute of limitation period that occurred in the prior year.

Cash Flow

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company generated $395 million of cash flow from operating activities as net earnings were partially offset by unfavorable working capital. The Company invested $126 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $269 million. During the quarter, the Company returned $355 million to Grainger shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

For the full year 2025, the Company generated $2.0 billion of cash flow from operating activities. The Company invested $684 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $1.3 billion in 2025. During the year, the Company returned $1.5 billion to Grainger shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

2026 Company Guidance

The Company is providing the following outlook for 2026:

Total Company (1) 2026 Guidance Range Net Sales $18.7 - $19.1 billion Sales growth 4.2% - 6.7% Daily, organic constant currency sales growth 6.5% - 9.0% Gross Profit Margin 39.2% - 39.5% Operating Margin 15.4% - 15.9% Diluted Earnings per Share $42.25 - $44.75 Operating Cash Flow $2.125 - $2.325 billion CapEx (cash basis) $0.55 - $0.65 billion Share Buyback $0.95 - $1.05 billion Effective Tax Rate ~25.0%



Segment Operating Margin

High-Touch Solutions - N.A. 16.9% - 17.4% Endless Assortment 10.0% - 10.5%





(1) Guidance provided is on an adjusted basis. Daily, organic constant currency sales growth is adjusted for the impact of certain divested or closed businesses in the comparable prior year period post date of divestiture or closure and changes in foreign currency exchange. The Company does not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. For further details see the supplemental information of this release.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In millions of dollars, except for per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 4,425

$ 4,233

$ 17,942

$ 17,168 Cost of goods sold 2,679

2,557

10,933

10,410 Gross profit 1,746

1,676

7,009

6,758 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,112

1,043

4,514

4,121 Operating earnings 634

633

2,495

2,637 Other (income) expense:













Interest expense - net 20

17

81

77 Other - net (6)

(6)

(16)

(24) Total other expense - net 14

11

65

53 Earnings before income taxes 620

622

2,430

2,584 Income tax provision 141

125

622

595 Net earnings 479

497

1,808

1,989 Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 28

22

102

80 Net earnings attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 451

$ 475

$ 1,706

$ 1,909















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 9.45

$ 9.74

$ 35.47

$ 38.84 Diluted $ 9.44

$ 9.71

$ 35.40

$ 38.71 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 47.5

48.6

47.9

48.9 Diluted 47.6

48.7

48.0

49.0

W.W. Grainger, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)





As of

(Unaudited)



Assets December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 585

$ 1,036 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $32

and $32) 2,329

2,232 Inventories - net 2,394

2,306 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 176

163 Total current assets 5,484

5,737 Property, buildings and equipment - net 2,268

1,927 Goodwill 360

355 Intangibles - net 265

243 Operating lease right-of-use 345

371 Other assets 240

196 Total assets $ 8,962

$ 8,829







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities 126

499 Trade accounts payable 963

952 Accrued compensation and benefits 343

324 Operating lease liability 73

78 Accrued expenses 386

407 Income taxes payable 49

45 Total current liabilities 1,940

2,305 Long-term debt 2,362

2,279 Long-term operating lease liability 301

327 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 121

101 Other non-current liabilities 97

114 Shareholders' equity 4,141

3,703 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,962

$ 8,829

W.W. Grainger, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net earnings $ 479

$ 497

$ 1,808

$ 1,989 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Provision for credit losses 3

5

23

23 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties (21)

(32)

16

(8) Depreciation and amortization 64

62

254

237 Non-cash lease expense 20

23

82

84 Net losses (gains) from sales of assets and business

divestitures -

-

196

- Stock-based compensation 15

14

64

62 Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 62

73

(190)

(110) Inventories (120)

(163)

(147)

(77) Prepaid expenses and other assets (41)

(10)

(73)

(36) Trade accounts payable (142)

(79)

43

20 Operating lease liabilities (25)

(23)

(104)

(96) Accrued liabilities 34

(16)

38

20 Income taxes - net 38

61

(4)

(3) Other non-current liabilities 29

16

9

6 Net cash provided by operating activities 395

428

2,015

2,111 Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (126)

(258)

(684)

(541) Proceeds from sale of assets and business divestitures 29

1

33

3 Other - net (5)

(1)

6

18 Net cash used in investing activities (102)

(258)

(645)

(520) Cash flows from financing activities:













Short-term borrowings (repayments), original maturities

of 90 days or less, net 125

-

125

- Proceeds from debt 1

-

91

503 Payments of debt (3)

(1)

(506)

(39) Proceeds from stock options exercised 13

4

15

30 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock

awards (5)

(6)

(36)

(50) Purchases of treasury stock (247)

(462)

(1,045)

(1,201) Cash dividends paid (109)

(100)

(467)

(421) Other - net (1)

-

(2)

(2) Net cash used in financing activities (226)

(565)

(1,825)

(1,180) Exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalents (17)

(17)

4

(35) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 50

(412)

(451)

376 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 535

1,448

1,036

660 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 585

$ 1,036

$ 585

$ 1,036

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The Company supplements the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with the non-GAAP financial measures as defined below. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding financial results and assessing prospects for future performance as they provide a better baseline for analyzing the ongoing performance of its business by excluding items that may not be indicative of core operating results.

Basis of presentation

The Company has a controlling ownership interest in MonotaRO, which is part of our Endless Assortment segment. MonotaRO's results are fully consolidated, reflected in U.S. GAAP, and reported one-month in arrears. Results will differ from MonotaRO's externally reported financials which follow Japanese GAAP.

Adjusted gross profit , adjusted SG&A , adjusted operating earnings , adjusted operating margin , adjusted net earnings , adjusted diluted EPS

Exclude certain non-recurring items, like restructuring charges, asset impairments, gains and losses associated with business divestitures and other non-recurring, infrequent or unusual gains and losses (together referred to as "non-GAAP adjustments"), from the Company's most directly comparable reported U.S. GAAP figures (reported gross profit, SG&A, operating earnings, net earnings and EPS). The Company believes these non-GAAP adjustments provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding financial results and assessing prospects for future performance as they provide a better baseline for analyzing the ongoing performance of its business by excluding items that may not be indicative of core operating results.

Free cash flow (FCF)

Calculated using total cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes the presentation of FCF allows investors to evaluate the capacity of the Company's operations to generate free cash flow.

Daily sales

Refers to sales for the period divided by the number of U.S. selling days for the period.

Daily, constant currency sales

Refers to the daily sales adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Daily, organic constant currency sales

Refers to daily sales excluding the sales of certain divested or closed businesses in the comparable prior year period post date of divestiture or closure and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Foreign currency exchange

Calculated by dividing current period local currency daily sales by current period average exchange rate and subtracting the current period local currency daily sales divided by the prior period average exchange rate.

U.S. selling days:

2024: Q1-64, Q2-64, Q3-64, Q4-64, FY-256

2025: Q1-63, Q2-64, Q3-64, Q4-64, FY-255

2026: Q1-63, Q2-64, Q3-64, Q4-64, FY-255

As non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies' non-GAAP measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. This press release also includes certain non-GAAP forward-looking information. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of future restructurings, asset impairments, and other charges. Neither of these forward-looking measures, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures is not provided.

The reconciliations provided reconcile GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures used in this release: daily sales; daily, organic constant currency sales; free cash flow; adjusted operating margin; and adjustments reflected in the consolidated statements of earnings.

Sales growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025

(percent change compared to prior year period)

(unaudited)





Total Company

High-Touch Solutions - N.A.

Endless Assortment

Q4 2025

FY 2025

Q4 2025

FY 2025

Q4 2025

FY 2025 Reported sales 4.5 %

4.5 %

2.2 %

2.0 %

14.3 %

15.7 % Daily impact - %

0.4 %

- %

0.4 %

- %

0.5 % Daily sales(1) 4.5 %

4.9 %

2.2 %

2.4 %

14.3 %

16.2 % Foreign currency

exchange(2) 0.1 %

- %

(0.1) %

0.2 %

1.2 %

(0.7) % Business divestiture(3) - %

- %

- %

- %

0.2 %

0.1 % Daily, organic constant

currency sales 4.6 %

4.9 %

2.1 %

2.6 %

15.7 %

15.6 %

























(1) Based on U.S. selling days, there were 64 selling days in Q4 2025 and Q4 2024; there were 255 and 256 selling days in 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Excludes the impact of year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. (3) Reflects the Company's exit of the U.K. market, including the sale of the Cromwell business and closure of Zoro U.K. announced in the third quarter of 2025 and completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Free cash flow (FCF) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025

(in millions of dollars)

(unaudited)





Q4 2025

FY 2025 Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 395

$ 2,015 Capital expenditures (126)

(684) Free cash flow $ 269

$ 1,331

Income statement adjustments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025

(in millions of dollars)

(unaudited)





FY 2025

Reported

Adjusted (5)

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustment (1)

Adjusted

% of Net Sales

Y/Y (1,2,3) Earnings reconciliation:



















































SG&A $ 4,514

$ (196)

$ 4,318

25.2 %

24.1 %

9.5 %

5.2 % Operating earnings 2,495

196

2,691

13.9

15.0

(5.4)

1.4 Other expense - net (65)

-

(65)

(0.3)

(0.3)

22.6

22.6 Earnings before income

taxes 2,430

196

2,626

13.6

14.7

(6.0)

1.0 Income tax provision(4) (622)

-

(622)

(3.5)

(3.5)

4.5

3.8 Net earnings 1,808

196

2,004

10.1

11.2

(9.1)

0.1 Noncontrolling

interest(6) (102)

-

(102)

(0.6)

(0.6)

27.5

27.5 Net earnings attributable

to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 1,706

$ 196

$ 1,902

9.5 %

10.6 %

(10.6) %

(1.0) %



























Diluted earnings per

share: $ 35.40

$ 4.08

$ 39.48









(8.6) %

1.3 %





























(1) Reflects the loss from the Company's exit of the U.K. market, including the sale of the Cromwell business and closure of Zoro U.K. announced in the third quarter of 2025 and completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. (2) Reflects restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2024. (3) For prior year financial information regarding Grainger's non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 31, 2025. (4) The reported and adjusted effective tax rates were 25.6% and 23.7%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2025. (5) Calculated on the basis of reported net sales for the year ended December 31, 2025. (6) The Company has a controlling ownership interest in MonotaRO, with the residual representing noncontrolling interest.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.