Shared industrial AI architecture combines Virtual Twins and AI infrastructure deployable at scale.

Science-validated world models position industrial AI as a mission-critical system of record, not a point solution.

Platform accelerated byNVIDIA, grounded in science by Dassault Systèmes, expands long-term value creation across biology, materials science, engineering and manufacturing through a new way of working: skilled virtual companions.

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and NVIDIA today announced a long-term strategic partnership to establish a shared industrial architecture for mission-critical artificial intelligence across industries.

Combining Dassault Systèmes' Virtual Twin technologies with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, open models and accelerated software libraries will establish science-validated industry World Models, and new ways of working through skilled virtual companions on the agentic 3DEXPERIENCE platform, that empower professionals with new expertise.

"We are entering an era where artificial intelligence does not just predict or generate, but understands the real world. When AI is grounded in science, physics and validated industrial knowledge, it becomes a force multiplier for human ingenuity," said Pascal Daloz, CEO of Dassault Systèmes. "Together with NVIDIA, we are building industry World Models that unite Virtual Twins and accelerated computing to help industry design, simulate and operate complex systems in biology, materials science, engineering and manufacturing with confidence. This partnership establishes a new foundation for industrial AI, one that is trustworthy by design and capable of scaling innovation across the generative economy."

"Physical AI is the next frontier of artificial intelligence, grounded in the laws of the physical world," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Together with Dassault Systèmes, we're uniting decades of industrial leadership with NVIDIA's AI and Omniverse platforms to transform how millions of researchers, designers and engineers build the world's largest industries."

Dassault Systèmes and NVIDIA Partner to Accelerate Every Industry

Dassault Systèmes, with its OUTSCALE brand, is deploying AI factories as part of its sustainable and sovereign cloud strategy. OUTSCALE AI factories will harness the latest NVIDIA AI infrastructure on three continents, bringing additional capabilities to operate AI models in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, while guaranteeing data privacy, intellectual property protection and sovereignty of Dassault Systèmes' customers.

NVIDIA is adopting Dassault Systèmes model-based systems engineering (MBSE) to design AI factories, starting with the NVIDIA Rubin platform and integrating into the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint for large-scale AI factory deployment.

This infrastructure will power Dassault Systèmes' industrial Virtual Twins using NVIDIA open models and libraries, unlocking new opportunities across biology, materials science, engineering and manufacturing:

Advancing Biology and Materials Research: The NVIDIA BioNeMoplatform combined with BIOVIA science-validated world models will accelerate the discovery of new molecules and next-generation materials.

AI-Driven Design and Engineering: SIMULIA AI-based Virtual Twin Physics Behavior leveraging NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and AI physics libraries empowers designers and engineers to accurately and instantly predict outcomes.

Virtual Twins for Every Factory: NVIDIA Omniverse physical AI libraries integrated into the DELMIA Virtual Twin of global production systems enable autonomous, software-defined production systems.

Virtual Companions Supercharge Dassault Systèmes' Users: The 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform, combining NVIDIA AI technologies and NVIDIA Nemotron open models with Dassault Systèmes' Industry World Models, powers Virtual Companions to tap into deep industrial context, delivering trusted, actionable intelligence with industrial-scale efficiency.

The partnership elevates the existing collaboration between Dassault Systèmes and NVIDIA to a shared long-term vision for how industrial AI will be built, validated and deployed at scale, through a unique combination of Dassault Systèmes' Virtual Twin Factories and NVIDIA's AI technologies for all industries.

Global Leaders Build the Future of Industry With Dassault Systèmes and NVIDIA

"Bel Group is building a sustainable food future through responsible formulation and packaging. Through the NVIDIA-Dassault Systèmes collaboration, we gain the computational power to model and optimize our products at scale-accelerating innovation while delivering on our sustainability commitments," said Cécile Béliot, CEO of Bel Group.

"To address the growing complexity of modern manufacturing, the industry must move toward fully autonomous and digitally validated production systems," said Motohiro Yamanishi, President of Industrial Automation at OMRON. "By combining NVIDIA Physical AI frameworks with Dassault Systèmes' Virtual Twin Factory and OMRON's automation technologies, manufacturers can move from design to deployment with greater confidence and speed."

"Lucid's award-winning engineering and technology continues to set new standards in the automotive industry, and Dassault Systèmes remains a key partner, enabling us to stay at the forefront of vehicle and powertrain engineering," said Vivek Attaluri, Vice President of Vehicle Engineering at Lucid. "Agility, speed of innovation and rapid iteration are at the core of our work flows, and our exploration of Virtual Twin AI-based physics, powered by NVIDIA's open-source physics informed AI models, has the potential to help our teams move from concept to production faster than ever before, without sacrificing predictive accuracy. We look forward to continued collaboration and leveraging these new tools to support Lucid's future innovations."

"NIAR empowers the next generation of aircraft. From asset digitization through design and manufacturing creation and validation, Virtual Twin technology introduces unparalleled capabilities and efficiency. Dassault Systèmes' Virtual Companions for engineering, leveraging the 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform using NVIDIA Nemotron open models and Dassault Systèmes Industry World Models, accelerate the by-design compliant synthesis of aircraft Virtual Twins. Using the platform to align the Virtual Twin to the means of compliance, reduces certification efforts while preserving sovereignty of the information," said Shawn Ehrstein, Director, Emerging Technologies and CAD/CAM, National Institute for Aviation Research, Wichita State University.

The partnership was announced today at 3DEXPERIENCE World, Dassault Systèmes' annual event dedicated to the design and engineering communities. Daloz and Huang were on stage to discuss the future of industry powered by AI on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m. CT. A replay of the conversation will be available on YouTube.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

NVIDIA Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: Physical AI, the next frontier of intelligence grounded in the laws of physics, reshaping trillions of dollars worth of industries; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA's products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, BioNemo, CUDA-X, NVIDIA ALCHEMI, NVIDIA Nemotron and NVIDIA Omniverse are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks for the respective companies with which they are associated.

