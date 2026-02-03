

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a positive start, Swiss stocks slipped into negative territory around noon on Tuesday, and then stayed weak till the end of the day's session.



The benchmark SMI settled with a loss of 36.53 points or 0.27% at 13,372.58, about 60 points off the day's low of 13,312.54.



Partners Group ended 6.5% down. Straumann Holding, SGS and Alcon lost 2.4%-2.5%.



Sonova closed lower by 1.87%, while Richemont, Lonza Group and Sandoz Group lost 1.3%-1.6%.



Lindt & Spruengli, Galderma Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Givaudan, Roche Holding and VAT Group also closed weak.



Julius Baer climbed nearly 3%. Holcim gained about 1.4%. Schindler Ps closed nearly 1% up. Nestle, Sika, Amrize and ABB closed with moderate gains.



