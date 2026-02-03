Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Dow Jones News
03.02.2026 20:27 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Feb-2026 / 18:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

3 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  3 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         55,767 
 
Highest price paid per share:            165.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             159.00p 
 
                           161.8391p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,374,298 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,367,278 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,367,278 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      161.8391p                        55,767

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
471             163.60          08:18:25         00374714786TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             163.20          08:19:49         00374716148TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             164.20          08:21:34         00374718312TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             164.20          08:21:34         00374718313TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             164.40          08:26:07         00374722472TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             164.80          08:31:51         00374727766TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             165.00          08:34:19         00374729634TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             164.80          08:34:19         00374729635TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             164.80          08:34:19         00374729636TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             165.40          08:41:51         00374735740TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             165.20          08:44:33         00374737887TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             165.00          08:45:21         00374738598TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             165.40          08:51:17         00374743279TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             165.20          09:02:53         00374753267TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             165.00          09:03:03         00374753435TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             164.60          09:03:28         00374753841TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             164.40          09:03:43         00374754071TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             164.00          09:13:57         00374763630TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             164.20          09:22:49         00374773780TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              164.20          09:22:49         00374773781TRLO1     XLON 
 
463             164.20          09:22:49         00374773782TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             164.00          09:25:47         00374777326TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             164.00          09:36:36         00374790216TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             164.00          09:36:36         00374790217TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             163.60          09:38:09         00374792172TRLO1     XLON 
 
472             164.00          09:57:32         00374819202TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             164.00          09:57:32         00374819203TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              164.20          10:13:17         00374823053TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             164.20          10:13:17         00374823054TRLO1     XLON 
 
390             164.20          10:19:48         00374823433TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              164.20          10:19:48         00374823434TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             164.00          10:21:10         00374823496TRLO1     XLON 
 
463             164.20          10:22:06         00374823581TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             164.00          10:22:06         00374823582TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             164.00          10:23:05         00374823652TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             164.40          10:26:27         00374823782TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             164.20          10:29:57         00374824338TRLO1     XLON 
 
481             164.00          10:29:58         00374824345TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             164.00          10:32:29         00374824860TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             163.60          10:39:30         00374825571TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             163.40          10:47:29         00374826130TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             163.20          10:50:07         00374826270TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             163.40          11:06:16         00374827033TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             163.40          11:06:16         00374827034TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             163.00          11:09:53         00374827184TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             162.80          11:19:52         00374827651TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             162.60          11:29:58         00374828145TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             162.80          11:34:09         00374828367TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             162.80          11:45:04         00374828828TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             163.00          11:45:06         00374828837TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             163.00          11:50:21         00374829074TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             162.80          11:55:20         00374829260TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             162.80          12:02:00         00374829537TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             162.60          12:06:54         00374829828TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             162.60          12:18:02         00374830298TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             162.60          12:18:03         00374830300TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             162.20          12:20:15         00374830441TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             162.20          12:20:15         00374830442TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             162.20          12:20:15         00374830443TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             161.80          12:21:11         00374830510TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             161.60          12:33:25         00374831149TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             161.60          12:33:36         00374831161TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              161.60          12:35:28         00374831256TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              161.60          12:35:30         00374831257TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              161.60          12:37:30         00374831372TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              161.60          12:37:39         00374831376TRLO1     XLON 
 
478             161.40          12:50:46         00374832002TRLO1     XLON 
 
362             161.00          12:50:52         00374832007TRLO1     XLON 
 
465             160.60          13:02:18         00374832833TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2026 13:53 ET (18:53 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
