Amdocs Management Limited: T-Mobile USA, Inc. Enters into a Strategic Multi-Year Agreement with Amdocs to Support Its Customer Experience and Operational Excellence Journey

The new agreement extends the long-term relationship and includes managed services, software development, AI innovation, and UScellular integration

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the extension of its long-standing strategic collaboration with T-Mobile USA, Inc. through a new multi-year agreement supporting T-Mobile's continued growth and operational excellence.

Under the new agreement, T-Mobile and Amdocs will collaborate to support T-Mobile's growth strategy and business objectives. Amdocs will continue to support T-Mobile's consumer and business domains, including implementation of GenAI technology where applicable. As part of this agreement, Amdocs will be leveraged to support integration activities related to common systems.

"Amdocs is proud to support T-Mobile USA, Inc. providing robust solutions and expertise to enable agility, efficiency, and growth," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We are excited to deepen our collaboration as T-Mobile USA, Inc. continues to transform its operations and customer experience. Together, we're advancing the future of connectivity and customer engagement, setting new standards in the industry."

About T-Mobile USA, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that offers reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering the best possible service experience, and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. For more information, visit www.t-mobile.com

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

