Amdocs Management Limited: VIDAA Selects Amdocs MarketONE to Power a New Generation of OTT Subscription and Streaming Bundles on Smart TVs

Strategic collaboration enables TV-centric discovery, commerce, and bundled subscription experiences for global OTT providers and consumers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that VIDAA, one of the world's fastest-growing Smart TV platforms, selected Amdocs' MarketONE platform to power its upcoming over-the-top (OTT) subscription and streaming bundles, soon to be available directly on VIDAA-equipped Smart TVs worldwide.

By leveraging Amdocs MarketONE, VIDAA will enable consumers to seamlessly access standalone and bundled subscriptions to major OTT streaming services available on the platform, directly from the TV screen. The solution combines MarketONE's Partner Ecosystem Management with a powerful Commerce Engine, allowing VIDAA to onboard partners efficiently, experiment with innovative bundle propositions for VIDAA users, and scale digital subscription services globally.

This collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward TV-centric discovery, commerce, and bundling, where Smart TV platforms become the primary gateway for digital entertainment services.

"Our mission at VIDAA is to remove friction from the entertainment experience," said Guy Edri, CEO at VIDAA. "By teaming up with Amdocs and MarketONE, we're making it easier for users to access and manage streaming subscriptions through thoughtfully bundled offerings - while also helping OTT partners scale their reach through Smart TV distribution."

"Smart TVs are a growing entryway to the home entertainment market," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With MarketONE, VIDAA will embrace a scalable, partner-friendly subscription marketplace model that enables OTT providers to reach consumers at the most impactful moment - directly on the biggest screen in the home. We're excited to support VIDAA as it continues its global growth and innovation journey."

About VIDAA

VIDAA is a global, open platform for the connected home. Powering tens of millions of Smart TVs, VIDAA brings together entertainment, services, commerce, payments, smart home control, and advertising into a unified, content-first experience - designed to make modern living simpler, more intuitive, and more connected.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025.

