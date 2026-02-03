Roxmore Resources Inc.: Roxmore Resources Announces Uplisting To Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Roxmore Resources Inc. (formerly, Axcap Ventures Inc.) (CSE:RM)(OTCQX:GARLF) ("Roxmore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will be voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") effective as of close of market on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, and will commence trading on the TSX effective at the opening of the market on Thursday, February 5, 2026 under its current ticker symbol, "RM".

John Dorward, Executive Chairman of Roxmore, commented: "Graduating to the TSX is a significant milestone for Roxmore. The uplisting will enhance our visibility in the capital markets and enable us to continue to attract key institutional and retail investors as we continue to develop our flagship Converse Gold Project. The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") remains on track for completion in Q2 and we look forward to sharing its results."

Roxmore will continue to remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws, and the Common Shares will also remain listed on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "GARLF". Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the TSX uplisting.

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend containing 5.57Moz Au of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 0.42Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resources (238mt at 0.539g/t Au for 4.13Moz Measured Mineral Resources; 92mt at 0.487g/t Au for 1.44Moz Indicated, 25mt at 0.528g/t Au for 0.42Moz Inferred Mineral Resources). With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, our Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details please refer to our technical report entitled "Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Update, Converse Property, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA" dated effective February 13, 2025 which is available on our website at www.roxmoreresources.com and on our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, Executive VP Exploration for Roxmore, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Converse Gold Project (including the mineral resource estimates contained herein and the development thereof), the uplisting to the TSX and the delisting from the CSE, and the timing for the completion of the PEA. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Roxmore, including expectations and assumptions concerning Roxmore. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Roxmore. Please refer to Roxmore's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for further details on risks and assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of Roxmore at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Roxmore does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

