

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $38.713 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $62.160 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Enphase Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.428 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.3% to $343.321 million from $382.713 million last year.



-Earnings: $38.713 Mln. vs. $62.160 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $343.321 Mln vs. $382.713 Mln last year.



