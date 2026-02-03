

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) reported a profit for second quarter of $177 million



The company's bottom line came in at $177 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $400 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 68.1% to $5.449 billion from $3.241 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $177 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $5.449 Bln vs. $3.241 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.00 To $ 4.15



