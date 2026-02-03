All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Suncor Energy's (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share on its common shares, payable March 25, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2026.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading; offshore oil production; petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S.; and the company's Petro-CanadaTM retail and wholesale distribution networks (including Canada's Electric HighwayTM, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations). Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a lower-emissions future through investments in lower emissions intensity power, renewable feedstock fuels and projects targeting emissions intensity. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused primarily on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

