

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $79.2 million or $0.53 per share, compared to $162.0 million or $1.00 per share last year.



Adjusted net income for the quarter was $232.2 million or $1.54 per share, compared to $258.3 million or $1.60 per share last year.



Revenue for the first quarter was $1.035 billion, down from $1.068 billion last year.



'We delivered results above our expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter, with outperformance across revenue, gross margin, and non-GAAP earnings,' said Phil Brace, chief executive officer and president of Skyworks. 'Mobile exceeded our outlook on the strength of continued healthy sell-through and solid operational execution, while Broad Markets continued to scale with accelerating growth led by Wi-Fi 7 and data center and cloud infrastructure programs.'



For the second quarter, the company anticipates revenue of $875 million to $925 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.04.



Skyworks' board of directors also declared a cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.71 per share. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2026.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News