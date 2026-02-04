Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: NEXUF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") announces that it has filed amended and restated unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the associated MD&A for the nine months ended August 31, 2025 (the "Amended Interim Financial Statements"). The Amended Interim Financial Statements reflect the appropriate period recognition of amounts related to qualifying exploration expenditures incurred during the period. As these expenditures were completed, the related accounting treatment resulted in the recognition of a non-cash adjustment of $138,820 in the Company's results for the period. The adjustment affected the presentation of profit or loss and share capital but had no impact on cash flows, total assets, total liabilities, or the Company's liquidity. The restatement represents a technical accounting matter and does not impact the Company's operations or business activities.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on uranium projects in North America. In the United States, the Company holds the Chord, Wolf Canyon, Deadhorse, and RC projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass project in Wyoming. The Great Divide Basin project in Wyoming is now under option to Canamera Energy Metals Corp. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

