Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") - On December 10, 2025 Decade entered into a mineral property purchase agreement with Showcase Minerals Inc. ("Showcase") pursuant to which Showcase acquired from Decade a 100% interest in two mineral properties located north of Stewart, British Columbia and just east of the Premier Gold Mine in the prolific Golden Triangle region (the "Transaction"). In consideration of acquiring a 100% interest in the mineral properties, known as the Grassy and Premier East Gold Projects, Showcase issued 5,000,000 common shares in its capital to Decade (the "Common Shares"). The Common Shares will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from issuance.

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Decade beneficially owned and controlled nil Common Shares. Upon completion of the Transaction, Decade beneficially owns and controls 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing 19% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Decade may acquire additional securities or dispose of existing securities on the basis of Decade's assessment of market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors, in each case in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements.

This disclosure is being made pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of an early warning report regarding the Company's acquisition of securities of Showcase. A copy of Decade's early warning report will be available on Showcase's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

