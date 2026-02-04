Grant will support real-world EMS mission development for Valo in Singapore

Collaboration with Hatch Singapore's HTX innovation centre, to trial and validate Proof-of-Concept (POC) for eVTOL use in EMS

Open innovation programme provides operational insights for Vertical's hybrid-electric aircraft development, with flight testing planned for H2 2026

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical") [NYSE:EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announced it has been selected as a winner of the "Dimension X Cohort 7 Challenge", and awarded a Proof-of-concept (POC) grant by Hatch, an innovation centre of Singapore's Home Team Science Technology Agency (HTX) for public safety.

The grant will enable Vertical to develop, test and validate an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) use case for its Valo aircraft platform, its commercial eVTOL aircraft. The project is focused on how electric and hybrid-electric vertical flight could support time-critical medical response for remote island areas around Singapore.

Under the programme, Vertical will work with HTX, Hatch and operational stakeholders to:

Develop a detailed EMS concept of operations (ConOps) aligned with real operational and regulatory requirements

Operational insights to evaluate medical cabin configurations for patient transport and in-flight care

Conduct a proof-of-concept flight demonstration to assess mission feasibility, safety and response times

The project will run through April 2026 and will include collaboration with the Singapore Home Team to assess and trial how eVTOL and VTOL aircraft could complement existing emergency response systems and potentially help improve patient outcomes in critical scenarios.

Vertical was chosen following a competitive selection process, underscoring the safety-first design, cabin mission flexibility and credible certification approach of the Valo aircraft. The programme represents a foundational step toward longer-term collaboration in exploring the introduction of safe, operational Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) applications beyond trials and into real service in Singapore.

The initiative aligns with Singapore's efforts to develop the AAM industry, led by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and supported by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS). These include enabling the safe introduction of next-generation aircraft and growing the AAM ecosystem in Singapore.

Stuart Simpson, CEO Vertical Aerospace, said: "We are proud to work closely with Singapore's public-sector safety and security experts to explore how electric and hybrid-electric aircraft could support emergency response operations safely and effectively. This is an important step in making AAM a reality in the region."

Shao Hong Mok, Centre Director (Hatch) and Senior VP, Innovations (TechX Ventures), said: "Through the Dimension X Challenge, HTX partners industry innovators to explore how emerging technologies can responsively address real operational needs. Our collaboration with Vertical Aerospace allows us to assess the potential of Advanced Air Mobility for emergency medical response, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, regulation and operational readiness."

About the Dimension X Open Innovation Challenge

The Dimension X open innovation challenge identifies and supports early-stage companies developing dual-use technologies with strong potential to enhance public safety globally.

Winning companies receive S$100,000 (approximately £60,000) in non-dilutive funding, alongside access to HTX's technical experts, operational end-users and a collaborative development programme designed to refine and validate solutions through real-world testing.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems

Forward-Looking Statements

