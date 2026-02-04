

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Colombier Acquisition Corp. III announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 26.00 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.



The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trade under the ticker symbol CLBR U beginning on February 4, 2026. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-eighth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols CLBR and CLBR WS, respectively.



