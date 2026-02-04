

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY349.136 billion, or JPY511.64 per share. This compares with JPY101.157 billion, or JPY161.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 47.0% to JPY1.489 trillion from JPY1.013 trillion last year.



SBI Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY349.136 Bln. vs. JPY101.157 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY511.64 vs. JPY161.11 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.489 Tn vs. JPY1.013 Tn last year.



