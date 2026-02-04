

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYKA.F) reported a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY146.962 billion, or JPY347.33 per share. This compares with JPY395.485 billion, or JPY878.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to JPY1.812 trillion from JPY1.976 trillion last year.



Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY146.962 Bln. vs. JPY395.485 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY347.33 vs. JPY878.46 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.812 Tn vs. JPY1.976 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 499.64 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.390 T



