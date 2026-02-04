Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta's FY 2025 Results Invitation



04.02.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





We are delighted to invite you to our Full Year 2025 Results presentation and video conference webcast: March 11, 2026

at 14:30 CET The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.



Presentation



A physical presentation will be held in the Convention Hall (Section A) at Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport The Circle (The Circle 41, CH-8058, Zurich Airport). Doors to the event open at 14:15 CET.



For participants planning to attend, we kindly request confirmation through ir@avolta.net by March 2, 2026 to ensure adequate seating and refreshments.



Video Conference



Access to the webcast will be available through our website , with a playback available until April 11, 2026.



For phone access, please pre-register here . Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.



If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@avolta.net .



News Release & Presentation



Avolta's 2025 Full Year Results will be published at 06:30 CET on March 11, 2026 with the presentation available on our IR website . For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net



