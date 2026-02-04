

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veradermics, Incorporated (MANE), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 15.08 million shares at $17 per share.



In addition, Veradermics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.26 million shares.



Gross proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on February 5, are estimated to be approximately $256.3 million.



Veradermics' stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 4, under the ticker symbol MANE.



Jefferies, Leerink Partners, Citigroup, and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



