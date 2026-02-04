Anzeige
Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk has published its annual report for 2025

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 February 2026 - Today, Novo Nordisk A/S has issued its 2025 annual report.

The report is available here: https://www.novonordisk.com/investors/annual-report.html and is attached in iXBRL format.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Contacts for further information:

Novo Nordisk Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
Novo Nordisk Investors:
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com

Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com

Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
axeu@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 5 / 2026

Attachments

  • NOVO-2025-12-31-1-en
  • CA260204-AR-published

