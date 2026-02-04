

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - M3, Inc. (4YC.F) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY41.650 billion, or JPY61.39 per share. This compares with JPY32.544 billion, or JPY47.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.6% to JPY264.395 billion from JPY205.521 billion last year.



M3, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 66.27 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 360.000 B



