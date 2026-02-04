

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - DNB Bank ASA (DNB.OL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled NOK11.612 billion, or NOK7.65 per share. This compares with NOK12.675 billion, or NOK8.21 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to NOK16.179 billion from NOK16.718 billion last year.



DNB Bank ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



