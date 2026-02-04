Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
04.02.26 | 09:10
40,460 Euro
-5,21 % -2,225
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,29540,36509:10
40,40540,54009:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2026 08:10 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk initiates 2026 share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 February 2026 -The execution of Novo Nordisk A/S' overall share repurchase programme for 2026 of up to DKK 15 billion will be initiated on 4 February 2026. As part of this, Novo Nordisk A/S today initiates a new share repurchase programme for an amount up to DKK 3.8 billion, to be executed during the trading period 4 February 2026 through 4 May 2026. The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company's share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. A maximum of 400,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.10 in total can be bought during the trading period.

At the Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2025, an authorisation valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2026 allowing the Company to repurchase own shares was granted. Continuation of the share repurchase programme beyond 26 March 2026 is conditional upon an authorisation to repurchase own shares being granted at the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The programme will be conducted in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules").

Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, will be acting as lead manager on the programme.

About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors:
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com		Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com		Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
Alex Bruce
+45 34 44 26 13
axeu@novonordisk.com		Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com
Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 06 / 2026

Attachment

  • CA260204-SBB-initiation.pdf

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.