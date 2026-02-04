

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - LY Corporation (YOJ.F) released earnings for its nine months that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY183.304 billion, or JPY26.26 per share. This compares with JPY127.677 billion, or JPY17.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LY Corporation reported adjusted earnings of JPY156.917 billion or JPY22.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to JPY1.495 trillion from JPY1.428 trillion last year.



LY Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY183.304 Bln. vs. JPY127.677 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY26.26 vs. JPY17.25 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.495 Tn vs. JPY1.428 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 25.9 To JPY 26.9 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.000 T



