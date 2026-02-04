

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GS Retail (007070.KS) reported that its fourh quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 98.7 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 31.9 billion won, prior year. Net loss from continuing operation before income tax was 87.5 billion won compared to a loss of 29.3 billion won. Operating income increased to 53.32 billion won from 31.65 billion won.



Fourth quarter sales were 3.02 trillion won compared to 2.92 trillion won, prior year, an increase of 3.5%.



GS Retail is currently trading at 23,550 won, up 1.07%.



