

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - DSV A/S (DSV.CO) reported earnings for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at DKK8.095 billion, or DKK35.5 per share. This compares with DKK10.109 billion, or DKK47.0 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DSV A/S reported adjusted earnings of DKK11.731 billion or DKK50.9 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 48.0% to DKK247.331 billion from DKK167.106 billion last year.



DSV A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK8.095 Bln. vs. DKK10.109 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK35.5 vs. DKK47.0 last year. -Revenue: DKK247.331 Bln vs. DKK167.106 Bln last year.



