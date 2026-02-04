

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 36-year high of 109.95 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 109.38.



The aussie advanced to 1.6807 against the euro, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.6831.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up 0.7037, 0.9594 and 1.1645 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.7023, 0.9580 and 1.1615, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 111.00 against the yen, 1.67 against the euro, 0.71 against the greenback, 0.96 against the loonie and 1.17 against the kiwi.



