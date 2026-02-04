

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Securitas AB (SCTBF.PK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK1.708 billion, or SEK2.98 per share. This compares with SEK1.636 billion, or SEK2.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.1% to SEK38.422 billion from SEK41.794 billion last year.



Securitas AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.708 Bln. vs. SEK1.636 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.98 vs. SEK2.86 last year. -Revenue: SEK38.422 Bln vs. SEK41.794 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News