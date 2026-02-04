

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen depreciated to a record low of 201.78 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 200.18.



Against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slid to near 2-week lows of 185.06, 214.53 and 156.39 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 184.08, 213.35 and 155.75, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to a 36-year low of 109.95, a 7-month low of 94.51 and nearly a 2-week low of 114.71 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 109.38, 93.19 and 114.18, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 187.00 against the euro, 215.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the greenback, 210.00 against the franc, 111.00 against the aussie, 101.00 against the kiwi and 116.00 against the loonie.



