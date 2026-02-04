Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871460 | ISIN: US68389X1054 | Ticker-Symbol: ORC
Tradegate
04.02.26 | 09:16
130,46 Euro
-0,26 % -0,34
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,44130,6209:18
130,44130,6609:17
ACCESS Newswire
04.02.2026 08:50 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pulsar Launches Crisis Oracle to Help Brands Anticipate Reputational Risk Before It Breaks

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Pulsar has launched Crisis Oracle, a new AI-powered system designed to help communications and marketing teams identify and manage emerging brand crises before they escalate.

In a media environment where reputational threats can form and spread rapidly, many teams still rely on keyword alerts and sentiment dashboards that surface issues too late or generate excessive noise. Crisis Oracle moves beyond traditional monitoring by tracking how negative narratives gain momentum over time.

Built on Pulsar's TeamMates platform, Crisis Oracle acts as an always-on intelligence partner for PR and communications teams-continuously scanning social media, forums, and news to surface only the narratives that truly matter.

"Brand crises rarely start with a single viral post," said Francesco D'orazio, Founder and CEO of Pulsar. "They start as narratives that quietly build momentum. Crisis Oracle is designed to spot those patterns early, so teams can respond strategically rather than react under pressure."

Crisis Oracle uses Pulsar's proprietary P.U.L.S.E. agent to evaluate narrative risk based on volume, visibility, and velocity of spread. Narratives are automatically categorized into clear stages -Calm, Concern, Incident, or Crisis-helping teams prioritize response and avoid alert fatigue.

So what makes Crisis Oracle unique?

  • It thinks in Narratives, not posts: Conversations are clustered into narratives, not treated as isolated posts, and only content that's truly about the brand, and meaningfully negative is actioned.

  • It quantifies negative momentum, not just volume: powered by proprietary momentum scoring agent PULSE, the Oracle measures the Volume, Visibility and Velocity of each dangerous narrative.

  • It assesses risk like a brand expert: not raw scores, but a concise, human-readable assessment of what's happening and why.

  • It alerts you only when necessary: built for how PR & Comms teams work, alerting you only when something changes, rather than burying you in noise.

Crisis Oracle is available now as part of Pulsar TeamMates.

Contact Information
Davide Berretta
VP Brand & Content Marketing, Pulsar
davide.berretta@pulsarplatform.com
+ 44 203 426 4070

SOURCE: Pulsar



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pulsar-launches-crisis-oracle-to-help-brands-anticipate-reputatio-1133233

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.