Pulsar Launches Crisis Oracle to Help Brands Anticipate Reputational Risk Before It Breaks

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Pulsar has launched Crisis Oracle, a new AI-powered system designed to help communications and marketing teams identify and manage emerging brand crises before they escalate.

In a media environment where reputational threats can form and spread rapidly, many teams still rely on keyword alerts and sentiment dashboards that surface issues too late or generate excessive noise. Crisis Oracle moves beyond traditional monitoring by tracking how negative narratives gain momentum over time.

Built on Pulsar's TeamMates platform, Crisis Oracle acts as an always-on intelligence partner for PR and communications teams-continuously scanning social media, forums, and news to surface only the narratives that truly matter.

"Brand crises rarely start with a single viral post," said Francesco D'orazio, Founder and CEO of Pulsar. "They start as narratives that quietly build momentum. Crisis Oracle is designed to spot those patterns early, so teams can respond strategically rather than react under pressure."

Crisis Oracle uses Pulsar's proprietary P.U.L.S.E. agent to evaluate narrative risk based on volume, visibility, and velocity of spread. Narratives are automatically categorized into clear stages -Calm, Concern, Incident, or Crisis-helping teams prioritize response and avoid alert fatigue.

So what makes Crisis Oracle unique?

It thinks in Narratives, not posts: Conversations are clustered into narratives, not treated as isolated posts, and only content that's truly about the brand, and meaningfully negative is actioned.

It quantifies negative momentum, not just volume: powered by proprietary momentum scoring agent PULSE, the Oracle measures the Volume, Visibility and Velocity of each dangerous narrative.

It assesses risk like a brand expert: not raw scores, but a concise, human-readable assessment of what's happening and why.

It alerts you only when necessary: built for how PR & Comms teams work, alerting you only when something changes, rather than burying you in noise.

Crisis Oracle is available now as part of Pulsar TeamMates.

