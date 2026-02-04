

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC plc (DCC.L), a sales, marketing and support services group, on Wednesday said its adjusted operating profit from continuing operations for the third quarter increased compared with the prior year, supported by organic growth and the contribution from the acquisition of Austrian energy company FLAGA, completed in late November 2025.



DCC Energy delivered operating profit growth in the quarter, led by a strong performance in Energy Products. The Mobility business continued to generate organic profit growth.



DCC Technology reported operating profit in line with the prior year on a continuing basis, with North America returning to growth during the period.



The company maintained its operating profit guidance for the year ending March 31, 2026, and expects to announce full-year results on May 19.



