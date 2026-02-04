

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Carlsberg AS (CABGY.PK) announced a profit for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at DKK5.955 billion, or DKK44.9 per share. This compares with DKK9.116 billion, or DKK68.6 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Carlsberg AS reported adjusted earnings of DKK8.060 billion or DKK61 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to DKK89.095 billion from DKK75.011 billion last year.



Carlsberg AS earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK5.955 Bln. vs. DKK9.116 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK44.9 vs. DKK68.6 last year. -Revenue: DKK89.095 Bln vs. DKK75.011 Bln last year.



For fiscal 2025, the company intends to pay a total dividend of DKK 29 per share, up from last year's DKK 27 per share.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Carlsberg expects organic growth of 2% to 6% on the 2025 operating profit of DKK 13.996 billion.



For fiscal 2026, based on the currency spot rates of February 3, the company assumes a translation impact of around negative DKK 100 million.



