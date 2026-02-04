

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (HENKY.PK, HENOY.PK, HEN.DE, HEN3.DE), a major German chemical and consumer goods company, said on Wednesday that it will acquire Stahl Group, majority-owned by French private equity firm Wendel SE, for EUR 2.1 billion.



Stahl, a Dutch specialty coatings company, serves brands across automotive, fashion, lifestyle, and packaging. The portfolio comprises leather finishing coatings, performance coatings, as well as high-performance paper packaging, and graphics coatings.



Carsten Knobel, CEO of Henkel, said: 'With the acquisition of Stahl, we will further strengthen our Adhesive Technologies business unit in line with our strategic agenda for purposeful growth. It will enable us to expand into the attractive adjacent category of specialty coatings with product offerings in core as well as in new end-markets, driving further growth in our Adhesive Technologies business unit.'



Stahl Group reported adjusted sales of around EUR 725 million for fiscal 2025.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News