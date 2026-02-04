

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L), a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, on Tuesday said it has signed a new multi-year commercial supply agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) to manufacture and supply lentiviral vectors for BMS' CAR-T programmes.



Under the agreement, which has an initial five-year term with an option to extend, Oxford is expected to begin commercial manufacturing in 2026.



Manufacturing will be carried out at Oxford's facilities in Oxford, UK, and Durham, North Carolina.



The company said the agreement expands its existing partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, first established in March 2020, and is expected to generate meaningful multi-year revenue while supporting Oxford's medium-term financial guidance.



Oxford said the deal reinforces its strategy as a focused cell and gene therapy CDMO and improves long-term revenue visibility.



Bristol-Myers Squibb closed the regular trading session on February 3, at $55.99, up $0.10 or 0.18%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $56.07, gaining $0.08 or 0.14%, as of 1:30 AM EST.



On Tuesday, Oxford Biomedica closed trading 1.45% lesser at GBp 818 on the London Stock Exchange.



