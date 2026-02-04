StillFront AB: Stillfront announces new segment reporting structure - increased focus on key franchises

Stillfront Group AB ("Stillfront") today announces a change to its segment reporting structure. Effective from the first quarter of 2026, Stillfront will report its financial performance as one segment. The change is made to better reflect the Group's strategy and operational management, with an increased focus on the performance of the Group's key franchises.

As the Stillfront Group has become more focused across key franchises, it has been deemed that the previous geographical segment structure no longer provides a relevant view of Stillfront's operations.

Under the new structure, the current division of three geographical segments (North America, Europe, and MENA & APAC), will be replaced by consolidated reporting for the entire Group into one segment. In connection with this change, Stillfront will increase transparency regarding its key franchises. The financial reporting will be supplemented with expanded data and alternative performance metrics (APMs) specifically linked to these franchises to provide the market with a better understanding of the value creation in the underlying assets.

A detailed presentation of the key financial results for the new segment structure can be accessed in the attached excel-file and at stillfront.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Emily Villatte, CFO, Stillfront Group

Phone: +46 76 525 01 42

E-mail: emily.villatte@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 35 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com