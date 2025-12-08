Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025
WKN: A2QLG7 | ISIN: SE0015346135 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0
08.12.2025 07:00 Uhr
StillFront AB: Emily Villatte starts as Group CFO

Emily Villatte assumes her duties as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of today December 8, 2025, which is earlier than the previously announced starting date of January 7, 2026. Tim Holland, who has previously served as Interim Group CFO, will resume his duties as Deputy Group CFO.

For additional information, please contact:

Patrik Johannesson, Head of Investor Relations & ESG, Stillfront Group
Phone: +46 70-428 90 11
E-mail: Patrik.johannesson@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 38 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

