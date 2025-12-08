StillFront AB: Emily Villatte starts as Group CFO

Emily Villatte assumes her duties as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of today December 8, 2025, which is earlier than the previously announced starting date of January 7, 2026. Tim Holland, who has previously served as Interim Group CFO, will resume his duties as Deputy Group CFO.

