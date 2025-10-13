Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
WKN: A2QLG7 | ISIN: SE0015346135
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 09:12
0,535 Euro
+0,94 % +0,005
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2025 20:30 Uhr
StillFront AB: Stillfront expects higher adjusted EBITDAC in the third quarter of 2025 compared to market expectations

Stillfront expects to report adjusted EBITDAC of SEK 436 million for the third quarter of 2025, which is higher than market expectations. This corresponds to an increase of 13 percent compared to the third quarter of 2024. The adjusted EBITDAC growth is driven mainly by lower user acquisition costs, as well as early achievement of the cost savings program target and higher profitability in Business Area North America and MENA & APAC compared to the third quarter 2024.

Stillfront today publishes an earnings update with preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2025. Stillfront expects to report net revenue of SEK 1,373 (1,595) million, which corresponds to an organic net revenue decline of 7.8 percent compared to the third quarter of 2024. User acquisition costs are expected to amount to SEK -336 (-462) million, corresponding to 25 (29) percent of net revenue. Stillfront expects to report an adjusted EBITDAC of SEK 436 (385) million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDAC margin of 32 (24) percent. The reduced level of user acquisition costs in the third quarter will negatively impact net revenue growth in the fourth quarter as Stillfront continues to focus on profitability of key game franchises and launching new games.

Stillfront's interim report for the period January-September 2025 will be published on 23 October 2025, in accordance with the financial calendar.

For additional information, please contact:

Patrik Johannesson, Head of Investor Relations & ESG, Stillfront Group
Phone: +46 70-428 90 11
E-mail: Patrik.johannesson@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 40 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-13 20:30 CEST.

