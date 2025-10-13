StillFront AB: Stillfront expects higher adjusted EBITDAC in the third quarter of 2025 compared to market expectations

Stillfront expects to report adjusted EBITDAC of SEK 436 million for the third quarter of 2025, which is higher than market expectations. This corresponds to an increase of 13 percent compared to the third quarter of 2024. The adjusted EBITDAC growth is driven mainly by lower user acquisition costs, as well as early achievement of the cost savings program target and higher profitability in Business Area North America and MENA & APAC compared to the third quarter 2024.

Stillfront today publishes an earnings update with preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2025. Stillfront expects to report net revenue of SEK 1,373 (1,595) million, which corresponds to an organic net revenue decline of 7.8 percent compared to the third quarter of 2024. User acquisition costs are expected to amount to SEK -336 (-462) million, corresponding to 25 (29) percent of net revenue. Stillfront expects to report an adjusted EBITDAC of SEK 436 (385) million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDAC margin of 32 (24) percent. The reduced level of user acquisition costs in the third quarter will negatively impact net revenue growth in the fourth quarter as Stillfront continues to focus on profitability of key game franchises and launching new games.

Stillfront's interim report for the period January-September 2025 will be published on 23 October 2025, in accordance with the financial calendar.

