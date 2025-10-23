StillFront AB: Stillfront's Interim report July - September 2025

Financial highlights Q3 2025

Net revenue of SEK 1,373 (1,595) million decreased by 8 (-1) percent organically.

Gross margin of 83 (80) percent, an increase of 3 (2) percentage points.

Adjusted EBITDAC of SEK 436 (385) million increased by 13 (-6) percent.

Adjusted EBITDAC margin of 32 (24) percent, an increase of 8 percentage points.

Net results of SEK 55 (18) million.

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 183 (298) million, and for the last 12 months amounted to SEK 974 (835) million.

Total net debt, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, amounted to SEK 4,381 (4,745) million.

Total net debt including all earnout liabilities amounted to SEK 5,086 (5,872) million.

Adjusted leverage ratio, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, pro forma was 2.06x (2.08x).

Cash position was SEK 773 (857) million and SEK 1,354 (1,783) million of undrawn credit facilities.

"We reported net revenue of SEK 1,373 million in Q3 2025, resulting in an organic decline of 8 percent year-over-year (YoY). Although organic growth remained negative, it improved compared to the first half of 2025, driven by BA Europe. Gross margin improved by 3 percentage points YoY, driven by a higher contribution from our direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. The DTC part of our business now accounts for 44 percent of total net revenue; an increase compared to 33 percent in Q3 2024.

Driven by our operational improvements and focus on profitability, adjusted EBITDAC saw strong growth compared to last year despite headwinds from net revenue. It reached SEK 436 million in the quarter, and the margin improved by 8 percentage points YoY. Free cash flow amounted to SEK 183 million in the quarter and remained strong over the past 12 months totaling SEK 974 million.

The strategic review we initiated earlier this year is progressing according to expectations. The recently completed transfers and discontinuation of certain games is a continuation of our long-term initiative to sharpen our focus on our key game franchises. So far, we have transferred 26 games from North America to MENA & APAC that had roughly a net revenue of SEK 450 million in 2024 and discontinued games such as Ellen's Garden Restoration and Survival Tactics. These efforts will continue going forward and we will be closing an additional 5-10 smaller loss-making games by the end of Q4. Additionally, approximately 20-30 games are shortlisted for potential closure in the following quarters pending continuous performance review. These are games that either have negative EBITDAC or that have low margins and low probability of future growth. Alongside this, our commitment to evaluating certain assets for divestments to increase shareholder value remains.

We expect MENA & APAC to maintain a steady growth pace, supported by strong performance from Jawaker and Moonfrog. Europe, which returned to positive organic growth in Q3, may experience some quarterly fluctuations but is expected to perform better than in H1 and continue improving over the long run.

North America remains the only business area with materially negative organic net revenue growth, reflecting our deliberate focus on profitability, an approach that is already delivering tangible improvements. For Q4, this continued profitability focus in North America, combined with lower UAC at the end of Q3, means that overall organic net revenue growth is expected to temporarily return to levels similar to the first half of the year. This will be driven by North America's reduced revenues, while MENA & APAC should maintain solid growth and Europe continues to build momentum.



Alexis Bonte, Group President and CEO, Stillfront

Key figures



2025 2024 2025 2024 Last 12 2024 MSEK Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep months Jan-Dec Bookings 1,369 1,592 4,341 5,071 5,999 6,729 Net revenue 1,373 1,595 4,354 5,077 6,014 6,737 Gross profit 1,133 1,269 3,555 4,052 4,874 5,371 Gross profit margin, % 83 80 82 80 81 80 Adjusted EBITDA 552 535 1,580 1,707 2,128 2,256 Adjusted EBITDAC 436 385 1,213 1,248 1,623 1,658 Adjusted EBITDAC margin, % 32 24 28 25 27 25 Operating result (EBIT) 178 139 443 509 -6,522 -6,455 Net result for the period 55 18 6 -99 -7,273 -7,378 Earnings per share undiluted, SEK 0.11 0.03 0.01 -0.21 -14.42 -14.40 Earnings per share diluted, SEK 0.11 0.03 0.01 -0.21 -14.42 -14.40 Total net debt incl. cash earnout NTM 4,381 4,745 4,381 4,745 4,381 4,736 Total net debt incl. total earnouts 5,086 5,872 5,086 5,872 5,086 6,125 Adjusted leverage ratio incl. NTM cash earnout, x 2.06 2.08 2.06 2.08 2.06 2.10 Free cash flow 183 298 632 708 974 1,050 Free cash flow per share, SEK 0.35 0.58 1.26 1.38 1.93 2.05

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 40 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

