Husqvarna AB: Changes to Group Management in Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group today announces changes in Group Management.

Yvette Henshall-Bell has been appointed President Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division and a member of Group Management. She will assume her new role on March 1, 2026. Yvette currently serves as Senior Vice President Europe in the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division and has been with the company since 2022. She has previously held several leading positions in the Construction and Agricultural Equipment industry.

Omar Attar, currently serving as Interim President of the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division, will resume his previous role as Senior Vice President Finance Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division, as Yvette transitions into the position.

Terry Burke, Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Group. He will remain in his role until no later than July 31, 2026, and will thereafter continue to support the company in an advisory capacity until year end. Terry has been with the company for 16 years and has been the CFO since 2022.

Karin Falk, President Husqvarna Construction Division, will leave the Group. She will remain in her role until no later than September 1, 2026. Karin has been with the company and a member of Group Management since 2020.

The process to identify successors for both positions has been initiated.

"I am delighted to welcome Yvette to our Group management team. She has made impressive strides and improved the performance of the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division in Europe. I look forward to following Yvette's continued success in developing the division globally. With our clear strategy in place, we are committed to and confident in transforming Husqvarna Group into profitable growth. I would also like to sincerely thank Terry and Karin for their significant contributions to Husqvarna Group. Their leadership has been instrumental throughout a crucial period of transformation", says Glen Instone, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

For additional information, please contact:

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 - 15 77 85

press@husqvarnagroup.com

Investors

Emelie Alm, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 705 - 14 64 14

ir@husqvarnagroup.com

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 12,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48.4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.