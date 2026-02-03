H&R Block, Inc.: H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

- Revenue Increased 11% -

- Reaffirms Full Year Outlook -

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results1 for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"Across the business, we've made tangible improvements this season, whether receiving assistance from a tax professional or filing using our award-winning online tax product," said Curtis Campbell, president and chief executive officer. "We are elevating the value we deliver through expert-led, technology-enabled experiences that are increasingly supported by thoughtful AI integration. In a year of heightened uncertainty for many filers, our client-first strategy and disciplined execution keep us focused on durable growth and long-term value."

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

"We delivered double-digit revenue growth in the quarter and reaffirmed our full-year outlook, reflecting the strength of our year-to-date performance," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "The performance across Assisted, DIY, and Wave demonstrates solid execution, and our financial fundamentals and commitment to disciplined capital allocation position us to deliver meaningful long-term value."

The Company reminds readers that its business is highly seasonal, and second quarter results consistently reflect this pattern. Historically, this period contributes modestly to annual revenue and typically generates a net loss.

For the second quarter, the Company delivered total revenue of $198.9 million, an increase of $19.8 million, or 11.1%, versus the prior year. The increase was primarily the result of higher volume and net average charge (NAC) in the assisted category, strong growth in Wave subscription revenue and payments volume, and increased DIY software sales.

Total operating expenses of $497.7 million increased by $25.4 million, or 5.4%, as expected, versus the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher field wages as a result of higher assisted revenue and increased consulting costs.

Net loss from continuing operations improved by $0.9 million, or 0.4%, to ($241.6) million.

Loss per share from continuing operations2 increased 6.7% to ($1.91), and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations2 increased 6.4% to ($1.84), due to fewer shares outstanding as a result of share repurchases, partially offset by an improved net loss.

Capital Allocation

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

Year to date, the Company has returned $507.7 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

The Company has approximately $700 million remaining on its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

The Company continues to expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.875 to $3.895 billion.

EBITDA 3 to be in the range of $1.015 to $1.035 billion.

to be in the range of $1.015 to $1.035 billion. Effective tax rate to be approximately 25%.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share3 to be in the range of $4.85 to $5.00.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2026 results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. To join live, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4f5e380c7eac4ff797fe8d672ac49bf4. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c4dfnsou/lan/en/ and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management's plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company's control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease, severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company's actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company's actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUES: U.S. tax preparation and related services: Assisted tax preparation - 55,919 - 48,380 - 104,563 - 91,343 Royalties 5,108 3,499 10,957 9,351 DIY tax preparation 16,807 13,744 20,552 16,980 Refund Transfers 638 637 1,481 1,497 Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan 16,231 16,145 39,740 39,242 Tax Identity Shield 4,244 4,013 8,366 7,922 Other 12,845 11,824 26,321 25,633 Total U.S. tax preparation and related services 111,792 98,242 211,980 191,968 Financial services: Emerald Cardand SpruceSM 9,124 10,148 16,976 18,974 Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance 13,446 12,308 13,446 12,308 Total financial services 22,570 22,456 30,422 31,282 International 34,718 31,811 100,379 96,666 Wave 29,785 26,561 59,635 52,964 Total revenues - 198,865 - 179,070 - 402,416 - 372,880 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 94,177 81,565 163,892 149,659 Other wages 73,005 78,731 152,284 156,066 Benefits and other compensation 39,989 38,402 76,651 77,156 207,171 198,698 392,827 382,881 Occupancy 109,592 104,999 212,388 206,317 Marketing and advertising 14,995 14,863 23,337 24,835 Depreciation and amortization 30,001 29,195 58,923 58,026 Bad debt 21,816 19,416 24,021 22,146 Other 114,169 105,190 196,830 200,297 Total operating expenses 497,744 472,361 908,326 894,502 Other income (expense), net 3,034 2,744 11,136 14,661 Interest expense on borrowings (23,378 - (21,752 - (40,780 - (37,599 - Pretax loss (319,223 - (312,299 - (535,554 - (544,560 - Income tax benefit (77,657 - (69,833 - (128,620 - (130,673 - Net loss from continuing operations (241,566 - (242,466 - (406,934 - (413,887 - Net loss from discontinued operations (600 - (954 - (1,051 - (2,109 - Net loss - (242,166 - - (243,420 - - (407,985 - - (415,996 - BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE: Continuing operations - (1.91 - - (1.79 - - (3.16 - - (3.02 - Discontinued operations (0.01 - (0.01 - (0.01 - (0.01 - Consolidated - (1.92 - - (1.80 - - (3.17 - - (3.03 - WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 126,566 135,563 128,976 137,359 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) - (1.84 - - (1.73 - - (3.03 - - (2.89 - EBITDA(1) - (265,844 - - (261,352 - - (435,851 - - (448,935 -



(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See " Non-GAAP Financial Information " for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 349,194 - 983,277 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 19,662 19,862 Receivables, net 352,480 63,621 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120,442 95,788 Total current assets 841,778 1,162,548 Property and equipment, net 149,554 135,068 Operating lease right of use assets 488,082 521,215 Intangible assets, net 271,054 259,412 Goodwill 815,618 802,053 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 300,074 317,691 Other noncurrent assets 63,850 65,911 Total assets - 2,930,010 - 3,263,898 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 145,801 - 144,046 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 74,262 107,375 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 44,897 296,244 Current portion of long-term debt - 349,893 Operating lease liabilities 200,653 209,203 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 189,216 191,849 Total current liabilities 654,829 1,298,610 Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings 2,435,379 1,143,305 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 298,986 306,134 Operating lease liabilities 299,003 322,847 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 64,891 104,106 Total liabilities 3,753,088 3,175,002 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,565 1,644 Additional paid-in capital 768,531 766,998 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,338 - (47,755 - Retained earnings (deficit) (904,840 - 12,061 Less treasury shares, at cost (636,996 - (644,052 - Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) (823,078 - 88,896 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 2,930,010 - 3,263,898

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Six months ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss - (407,985 - - (415,996 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,923 58,026 Provision for credit losses 21,144 20,727 Deferred taxes 18,723 (1,531 - Stock-based compensation 13,799 17,945 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (300,004 - (262,348 - Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (2,290 - 2,588 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (44,968 - (76,806 - Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities (49,863 - (45,170 - Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves (276,943 - (192,340 - Other, net (1,324 - (733 - Net cash used in operating activities (970,788 - (895,638 - CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (48,735 - (49,115 - Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (35,366 - (28,017 - Franchise loans funded (15,051 - (17,442 - Payments from franchisees 6,016 971 Other, net 1,211 6,110 Net cash used in investing activities (91,925 - (87,493 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of line of credit borrowings (30,000 - (100,000 - Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 975,000 890,000 Repayments of long-term debt (350,000 - - Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 346,980 - Dividends paid (104,551 - (96,960 - Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (412,645 - (436,233 - Other, net 4,752 1,791 Net cash provided by financing activities 429,536 258,598 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (1,106 - (9,136 - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (634,283 - (733,669 - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,003,139 1,075,193 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period - 368,856 - 341,524 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits) - 129,250 - 62,290 Interest paid on borrowings 35,135 33,412 Accrued additions to property and equipment 3,117 3,798 New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 85,455 47,135 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 53,215 50,176

(in 000s) Three months ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss - as reported - (242,166 - - (243,420 - - (407,985 - - (415,996 - Discontinued operations, net 600 954 1,051 2,109 Net loss from continuing operations - as reported (241,566 - (242,466 - (406,934 - (413,887 - Add back: Income tax benefit (77,657 - (69,833 - (128,620 - (130,673 - Interest expense 23,378 21,752 40,780 37,599 Depreciation and amortization 30,001 29,195 58,923 58,026 (24,278 - (18,886 - (28,917 - (35,048 - EBITDA from continuing operations - (265,844 - - (261,352 - - (435,851 - - (448,935 -

(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss from continuing operations - as reported - (241,566 - - (242,466 - - (406,934 - - (413,887 - Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 11,252 10,910 22,231 22,038 Tax effect of adjustments(1) (2,444 - (2,539 - (5,236 - (5,184 - Adjusted net loss from continuing operations - (232,758 - - (234,095 - - (389,939 - - (397,033 - Diluted loss per share from continuing operations - as reported - (1.91 - - (1.79 - - (3.16 - - (3.02 - Adjustments, net of tax 0.07 0.06 0.13 0.13 Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations - (1.84 - - (1.73 - - (3.03 - - (2.89 -



(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.



