











KYOTO, Japan, Feb 4, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Valuufy, a Kyoto-based stakeholder impact intelligence company, today released a research paper analyzing the nine Nikkei 225 automakers* with six international benchmarks** across 168 validated performance metrics with comparative benchmarking. The findings reveal a 55-point gap between policy commitment and verification performance, reflecting the industry-wide challenge of building measurement infrastructure to match ambitious commitments.Japanese automakers are major competitors in global markets and represent significant holdings in international portfolios. For investors evaluating automotive holdings, this gap creates material uncertainty, but also an opportunity for those who can identify which companies back their commitments with measurable outcomes. International peers like Hyundai and Volkswagen demonstrate different approaches to third-party assurance.The automobile industry faces significant measurement infrastructure challenges as verification standards evolve globally. Despite policy commitments averaging 77% across all ValuuCompass impact topics, only 22% translate to quantified outcomes, and just 10% receiving third-party verification. This creates potential risk for investors relying on unverified disclosure data, and reflects the industry-wide challenge of building measurement infrastructure to match ambitious commitments.The Measurement Gap"The 55-point policy-performance gap represents fundamental infrastructure deficiencies in translating policy into measurable action," said Kyle Barnes, CEO of Valuufy. "Companies with unsubstantiated claims face potential regulatory scrutiny and reputational damage as verification standards tighten under emerging regulations including the EU's CSRD and Japan's SSBJ."Value Washing: Beyond Greenwashing"Value washing occurs when companies make stakeholder commitments exceeding actual delivery," said Dr. Philip Sugai, Director of Research. "Unlike greenwashing, which focuses on environmental claims, value washing extends across all seven stakeholders including the company, its employees, customers, partners, society, nature and shareholders.The assessment identified critical measurement blind spots in channel partners, where most environmental and human rights impacts concentrate, and society, including community relationships essential for operational continuity. Only 34% of channel partner metrics have calculation-ready disclosures, while 12% of industry disclosures are claims without quantitative support.Verification Patterns: Japan and International ComparisonJapanese automakers demonstrate comprehensive policy commitments but lower third-party verification rates, averaging 5% compared to 18% for the international peers assessed. This pattern may reflect corporate governance approaches that emphasize internal control over external validation.Among international manufacturers included in the benchmarking, Volkswagen leads with a verification rate of 34%, followed by Hyundai at 26% and BYD at 23%."Building proper measurement infrastructure takes 3-5 years," Barnes added. "Companies starting now can achieve operational maturity by 2028-2029, positioning themselves to meet emerging regulatory requirements across jurisdictions."This Japan automotive analysis is the first in a series of industry reports using ValuuCompass methodology. Valuufy will publish sector-specific assessments throughout 2026. Expanded coverage of international automotive markets is available on demand for investors and companies seeking broader benchmarking.*Nikkei 225 Automakers: Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Suzuki, Mazda, Subaru, Mitsubishi Motors, Isuzu, Hino Motors.**International Automakers: Volkswagen, Hyundai, BYD, Ford, Tesla, General Motors.Download the full report at:? www.valuufy.com/automotive-analysis?Media Contact: Marco Koeder, Chief Operating Officer, Valuufy. E:?marco@valuufy.comRequest a briefing: learnmore@valuufy.comAbout ValuuCompassValuuCompass is the stakeholder intelligence platform used in this analysis. Built on over a decade of academic research at Doshisha University's Value Research Center, it measures performance across seven stakeholder dimensions using 168 validated metrics. Unlike traditional black-box ESG ratings, ValuuCompass delivers transparent, glass-box measurement where methodology is fully visible. Companies use it to identify measurement gaps and strengthen disclosure infrastructure. Investors use it to benchmark holdings and assess verification maturity. The platform has been validated through Fortune 500 pilot programs and has been featured at the UN Science Summit for the last four years.About ValuufyValuufy is a Kyoto-based stakeholder impact intelligence company founded in 2024, emerging from over a decade of academic research at Doshisha University's Value Research Center. The company delivers impact measurement, competitive benchmarking, and analysis for investors and organizations. Featured for four consecutive years at the UN Science Summit. Selected as TiE50 Top 50 Global Startup 2025 and Rising Star at Global Startup Expo 2025. Guided by an Advisory Council including former leaders from Apple, Cisco Systems, Sustainalytics, and S&P Global. https://valuufy.com.International Media Contact:Marco KoederChief Operating Officer, ValuufyE: marco@valuufy.comSource: Valuufy IncCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.